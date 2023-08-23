One teenager is charged with murder for allegedly stabbing second teen to death in Lynn

A 17-year-old is being charged with murder as an adult for allegedly stabbing another teen to death at a Lynn convenience store on Tuesday night, authorities said.

The 17-year-old is slated for arraignment Wednesday in Lynn District Court, and another 17-year-old is being charged with possession of a dangerous weapon, according to Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker’s office.

Tucker’s office didn’t identify the teen charged with murder and said the second 17-year-old won’t be named because he’s being charged as a juvenile. Officials said the name of the victim, who was also a teenager, is being withheld pending family notification.