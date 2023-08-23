One teenager is charged with murder for allegedly stabbing second teen to death in Lynn

A 17-year-old is being charged with murder as an adult for allegedly stabbing another teen to death at a Lynn convenience store on Tuesday night, authorities said.
The 17-year-old is slated for arraignment Wednesday in Lynn District Court, and another 17-year-old is being charged with possession of a dangerous weapon, according to Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker’s office.
Tucker’s office didn’t identify the teen charged with murder and said the second 17-year-old won’t be named because he’s being charged as a juvenile. Officials said the name of the victim, who was also a teenager, is being withheld pending family notification.
According to prosecutors, the victim was stabbed at Alpha Convenience Store at 1 Freeman Square around 6 p.m. Tuesday.
“The stabbing victim was transported to Salem Hospital where they subsequently died from their wounds,” Tucker’s office said, adding that the crime “remains under investigation by the Essex County District Attorney’s Office State Police Detective Unit and detectives from the Lynn Police Department.”
This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.
