Fall foliage experts predict “brighter and more concentrated colors” this season thanks in part to a deluge of rain

Because of an abundance of rain this summer , Primack and other researchers have seen incredibly healthy trees.

“I predict we will have a very good year for fall foliage,” said Richard Primack, a professor of Biology at Boston University in a phone interview this week.

Nature lovers rejoice: experts are anticipating a great fall foliage season in New England due to heavy rain and stretches of bright sunny days this summer.

“We’ve had rain that comes in storms followed by days of sunny weather, which is the kind of conditions that trees really like,” he said. “They do very well when there is an abundance of rainfall and sunny weather to dry out leaves and drain away.”

Just like Goldilocks, trees can be picky, thriving in temperatures that are “just right.” If it’s too dry, leaves will change colors early and dry out quickly, falling off of trees. Too wet and they will suffer from fungi and insect attacks. A middle ground of moderate temperatures and healthy rainfall, which is what this summer has consisted of, is key for a healthy and exciting fall foliage season, Primack said.

He predicted “brighter and more concentrated colors” this fall, in comparison to last fall’s extended foliage season.

“Last year it was very spread out and never very strong in one period, which was partially because of how dry the summer was,” he said. “I predict a pretty dramatic display with all the leaves changing color at once.”

Joshua Halman, a forest health program manager for the State of Vermont’s department of forest, parks, and recreation, said the leaves are looking extremely healthy this year.

“Right now, all the trees look really good,” he said in an interview. “Healthy trees yield good fall foliage.”

Halman said it was a bit too early to make exact predictions, because it’s hard to account for possible sudden weather changes or stressors.

“If we start getting cooler nights and sunny days, we know foliage is going to start getting better and better,” he said.

Possible stressors include frost, which typically occurs in late September or early October, coming earlier than usual. Right now, however, that isn’t a concern.

“If there’s some sort of stress making leaves look different, it’ll be bad, but we’re not seeing that this year,” he said. “It’s a hard thing to predict at this stage in the game, though.”

For Matthew Hebert, owner of New England Excursions, any stressor to the leaves could impact his business. All fall, Hebert’s company runs tours throughout New England solely focusing on fall foliage.

“There is a little bit of concern going year by year,” he said. “For the most part, even if we’re having a drought or lack of foliage, I’m very transparent with my guests that there can be some bare areas.”

In those cases, Hebert gives them the option to rebook for the next year, free of charge. His company runs one tour per day for about 25 days straight. Each tour consists of around 24 guests, all traveling throughout New Hampshire and Vermont just to see the leaves.

Both Halman and Primack believe foliage will peak late September and early October this year, which, if true, would benefit Hebert, who added a few extra early tours for the last week of September this year. Both experts did warn, however, that it can be hard to predict an exact peak.

“There’s a lot of different kinds of trees and shrubs in the forest that respond differently,” Primack said. “It’s hard to make a precise predication as to when things are going to happen in autumn, but there’s a lot of different species and some are going to give really nice color no matter what happens.”

Elllie Wolfe can be reached at ellie.wolfe@globe.com. Follow her @elliew0lfe.