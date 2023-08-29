Late-night hosts’ podcast will assist striking staff members

The late shows are on strike break, but the late-night hosts are giving themselves something to do. On Wednesday, five of them — Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, John Oliver, Jimmy Fallon, and Seth Meyers — are premiering a limited podcast called “Strike Force Five” that will last for at least 12 episodes.

All five hosts will participate in every episode, and the money earned will go to the staff members of their shows — “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver,” and “Late Night With Seth Meyers” — who are currently out of work. The host of the hosts, the one who will lead the conversations, will be different in each episode.