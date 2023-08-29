scorecardresearch Skip to main content
TV CRITIC'S CORNER

Late-night hosts’ podcast will assist striking staff members

By Matthew Gilbert Globe Staff,Updated August 29, 2023, 24 minutes ago
From left: Stephen Colbert of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Jimmy Fallon from "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Seth Meyers from "Late Night with Seth Meyers," and Jimmy Kimmel from "Jimmy Kimmel Live" are teaming up with John Oliver to assist the striking members of their staffs.CBS/NBC/NBC/ABC via AP

The late shows are on strike break, but the late-night hosts are giving themselves something to do. On Wednesday, five of them — Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, John Oliver, Jimmy Fallon, and Seth Meyers — are premiering a limited podcast called “Strike Force Five” that will last for at least 12 episodes.

All five hosts will participate in every episode, and the money earned will go to the staff members of their shows — “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver,” and “Late Night With Seth Meyers” — who are currently out of work. The host of the hosts, the one who will lead the conversations, will be different in each episode.

Advertisement

The idea arose from the weekly Zoom conversations the hosts have been having since the Writers Guild of America went on strike in early May. They meet to talk about strike and work-stoppage issues, but, as Spotify puts it, the results were “hilarious and compelling conversations.” Unlike the old days, when there always seemed to be tensions among the late-night hosts, Kimmel, Fallon, Meyers, Oliver, and Colbert are clearly not at odds.

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" host John Oliver is one of the five late-night host to take part in a limited podcast called “Strike Force Five” that will last for at least 12 episodes.Eric Liebowitz/HBO via AP/file

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him @MatthewGilbert.

Boston Globe Today