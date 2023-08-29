New England at risk for dangerous rip currents as Hurricane Franklin churns in Atlantic

Forecasters are warning of dangerous rip currents in Southern New England from late Tuesday through Thursday as Hurricane Franklin churns in the Atlantic Ocean.
The southern coasts of Block Island, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket are at high risk for potentially life-threatening rip current conditions, forecasters said.
The National Weather Service also issued a small craft advisory from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 8 p.m. Wednesdayfor the Massachusetts and Rhode Island coasts because of hazardous conditions. All inexperienced mariners, especially with smaller vessels, should avoid the water during the advisory.
The southern coast of Rhode Island and the east coasts of Nantucket and Cape Cod are at moderate risk of rip currents, so people should swim with others and where a lifeguard can see them, forecasters said.
If you become stuck in a rip current, remain calm and swim parallel to the shore until you are out of the current, the weather service said. Signal for help while facing shore.
If you see someone struggling, do not enter the water. Find a lifeguard or call 911, and yell instructions to the victim from the shore, the weather service said. If possible, throw them some type of floatation device.
