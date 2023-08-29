New England at risk for dangerous rip currents as Hurricane Franklin churns in Atlantic

Forecasters are warning of dangerous rip currents in Southern New England from late Tuesday through Thursday as Hurricane Franklin churns in the Atlantic Ocean.

The southern coasts of Block Island, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket are at high risk for potentially life-threatening rip current conditions, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service also issued a small craft advisory from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 8 p.m. Wednesdayfor the Massachusetts and Rhode Island coasts because of hazardous conditions. All inexperienced mariners, especially with smaller vessels, should avoid the water during the advisory.