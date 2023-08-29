Children from summer camp find human skeletal remains on island in Connecticut River near Greenfield

A group of children from a summer camp were on an island in western Massachusetts when they stumbled upon what appeared to be human bones last week.

The discovery was made in the middle of the day on Aug. 23, on an island in the Connecticut River near the city of Greenfield and the town of Montague, and an adult chaperone notified police, according to Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan’s office.

“Investigators collected what they could that day,” Sullivan’s office said in a statement. “The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was on the scene the following day to ensure recovery of all remains.”