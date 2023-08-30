David Ortiz says he’s a ‘victim of extortion’ after apparent phone hacking

The Hall of Famer said he’s taken legal action. No arrests have been reported.

“They navigated through my personal life and have wanted to extort me through that,” Ortiz said in Spanish in the video clip, describing the hacked phone as one dating back more than 15 years that he hasn’t used in some time.

Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz took to Instagram on Wednesday to disclose that he’s “a victim of extortion” after hackers apparently accessed one of his old cell phones and threatened to “sell” details of his personal life.

“The criminals know that we are watching them closely and here in the United States, the FBI, the DEA and now in the Dominican Republic the Intelligence Department and the police,” Ortiz said. “They are taking action over this.”

He said he wanted to post a video about the ordeal to alert his fans to what’s happening, and he urged people not to accept any illicit offers for his personal information.

“Because it was something totally illegal,” Ortiz said. “Besides that, this same person six months ago did bank fraud on my bank accounts. ... I wouldn’t want any of my beautiful people from the Dominican Republic to get involved in this. And take part in this. Because we are taking legal action. Because this has to do with fraud and extortion.”

The three-time World Series champion vowed that the culprits will end up behind bars.

“Well, it’s nothing my people, it can happen to anyone, these are things that happen,” Ortiz said. “In life, you just have to be more cautious, and take that into account. And if this happens to you, let the law know the situation right away. Blessings, I love you all so much.”

An Ortiz spokesperson, the Red Sox, and the FBI all declined to comment.

Ortiz, 47, narrowly escaped death in June 2019 when he was shot in the back at point blank range in his native Santo Domingo.

Last year former Boston police Commissioner Ed Davis determined after a six-month private investigation that Ortiz was shot because a notorious international drug kingpin whose path he crossed multiple times wanted him dead. Thirteen people, including the alleged trigger man, were arrested in connection with the case.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released. Bob Hohler of the Globe Staff contributed.





