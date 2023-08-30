Giacomo Vrioni’s first-half goal holds up, Revolution stay hot at home against Red Bulls

FOXBOROUGH — The Revolution might be missing several starters, along with coach Bruce Arena, but they are difficult to defeat at home. Giacomo Vrioni’s 30th-minute goal made the difference as the Revolution took a 1-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls at Gillette Stadium Wednesday night, extending their home unbeaten streak to 13 games.

The Revolution (13-5-7, 46 points), who play host to Austin FC Saturday, broke a tie for second place in the Eastern Conference and improved to 10-0-3 at home.

Vrioni went in alone on the left side of the penalty area, then finished with a low shot to the back post in the 31st minute. Nacho Gil started a counterattack, eluding two opponents and dropping to Mark-Anthony Kaye, who lofted a pass over the back line to Vrioni.