Giacomo Vrioni’s first-half goal holds up, Revolution stay hot at home against Red Bulls

FOXBOROUGH — The Revolution might be missing several starters, along with coach Bruce Arena, but they are difficult to defeat at home. Giacomo Vrioni’s 30th-minute goal made the difference as the Revolution took a 1-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls at Gillette Stadium Wednesday night, extending their home unbeaten streak to 13 games.
The Revolution (13-5-7, 46 points), who play host to Austin FC Saturday, broke a tie for second place in the Eastern Conference and improved to 10-0-3 at home.
Vrioni went in alone on the left side of the penalty area, then finished with a low shot to the back post in the 31st minute. Nacho Gil started a counterattack, eluding two opponents and dropping to Mark-Anthony Kaye, who lofted a pass over the back line to Vrioni.
Advertisement
Vrioni scored on his second shot over a three-game span, taking the team lead with nine goals in all competitions (six in MLS play).
After falling behind, the Red Bulls (7-11-8, 29 points) modified tactics, playing through the midfield, refreshing the lineup with five substitutes midway into the second half.
But the Revolution remained compact defensively, central defenders Omar Gonzalez and Dave Romney keeping things under control in front of Earl Edwards Jr. Nor did the Revolution renounce their attack, with outside backs Matt Polster and Ben Sweat advancing, and most of the team bombing forward to the end.
Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.