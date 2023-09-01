Danielle Marmer, former Bruins staffer and Quinnipiac standout, named general manager of Boston’s new women’s hockey team

So when the Professional Women’s Hockey League searched high and low for general managers for the first six teams in their new league, Marmer’s familiarity with the ice, NHL experience, and strategic planning skills made her an ideal candidate. On Friday morning, the league announced Marmer as general manager of the PWHL’s Boston team.

Danielle Marmer is beyond your usual “rink rat.” She didn’t just take learn-to-skate classes and play youth hockey — she spent much of her childhood in the Vermont ice rink her mother managed.

Advertisement

“Securing highly qualified general managers was a priority to help build strong foundations in each of our original six PWHL markets and delivering professional standards for all players,” said Jayna Hefford, PWHL Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations, in a Friday morning release.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Born in Foxborough, Marmer grew up in Dorset, Vermont, where her mother Susan managed Manchester Center’s Riley Rink, a hotbed of hockey and figure skating activity. After playing on youth teams galore in Vermont, Marmer took her talents to Connecticut prep school Loomis Chafee. She stayed in the Nutmeg State to attend Quinnipiac, where she was a forward for their squad, a power within ECAC Hockey. She was a part of the program’s winningest team before graduating in 2017.

Marmer put her initial plans to pursue a law career on hold after developing a strong relationship with the Bobcats’ now-head coach Cassie Turner. Marmer first worked as an assistant coach with Division 3 Connecticut College, then returned to Quinnipiac in 2019 as the director of player development. She developed strong ties within the New England coaching community while earning a master’s in strategic communication.

Advertisement

After being a part of a Bruins’ Diversity and Inclusion Scouting Mentorship Program while with Quinnipiac, the team elevated her to a full-time role — largely due to her skills in evaluating talent. That talent will be key to the PWHL’s Boston team as they get off to a quick start with Friday afternoon’s start to free agency. The next few weeks will involve a draft on Sept. 18 and more player acquisitions before training camps begin Nov. 13.

What skill does Marmer value the most? Strong skating.

“I appreciate skating, good skaters, so that’s probably the first thing I’m looking for,” Marmer told the Globe in July 2022. “After that, aside from compete and work ethic, it’s the strengths of the players that stand out.”

The PWHL’s other five general managers will be Natalie Darwitz (Minnesota), Danièle Sauvageau (Montreal), Pascal Daoust (New York), Michael Hirshfeld (Ottawa), and Gina Kingsbury (Toronto).

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.