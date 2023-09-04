Red Sox snap 13-game losing streak at Tampa Bay with third consecutive victory

The Sox snapped that streak Monday behind a late-game avalanche, starting with a Triston Casas go-ahead three-run homer in the sixth and continuing with a Masataka Yoshida two-run blast in the eighth to secure a 7-3 win.

The Sox’ previous win at the Rays’ home ballpark came April 23 of last season when they were still riding high on their American League Championship Series berth from the year prior. Since then, the Sox had lost 13 straight games at the Trop, their longest winless streak ever at any venue.

The start of Monday’s contest wasn’t all that reassuring.

The Rays put up three runs in the first inning off Brayan Bello. Josh Lowe started the frame with a leadoff single up the middle. With one out, Bello walked Randy Arozarena, which set up a double steal to putt both runners in scoring position. Brandon Lowe then punched the second ground-ball single up the middle past a diving Luis Urias, seemingly a statue at second base, this one bringing home the first two runs.

Harold Ramirez’s RBI double brought across the Rays’ third run, but Bello would bounce back from his rough beginning and not allow another run through his six innings. He allowed the three earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven.

For most of the contest, it seemed as though the three runs would be all Tampa Bay needed.

Rays starter Aaron Civale collected a career-high 12 strikeouts in 5⅓ innings and held the Sox without a hit until Adam Duvall’s two-out RBI single in the fourth that slimmed the Sox’ margin to 3-1. Rafael Devers and Justin Turner worked one-out walks before Duvall broke through against Civale.

In the sixth, leadoff hitter Wilyer Abreu stroked a ground-rule double to left-center field. Civale struck out Rafael Devers but walked Turner again, which chased him from the game. Rays manager Kevin Cash called on reliever Chris Devenski to face Casas, who punished his go-ahead three-run shot to left-center.

The Sox turned to Bello for one more inning. He relinquished Josh Lowe’s fisted double to left and Luke Raley’s ground out to the right side moved Lowe to third base. But Bello, with runners on first and third following a two-out walk, ultimately would wiggle out of trouble, leaving the runners stranded after striking out Ramirez to end the inning.

In the eighth, Yoshida’s second homer in as many games also scored Casas, who had added a run-scoring single to give him four RBIs.

Josh Winckowski, Chris Martin, and Kenley Jansen navigated the back part of the contest for the Red Sox in scoreless fashion.

