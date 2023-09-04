As rookie season winds down, Triston Casas continues to put up big numbers for the Red Sox

More importantly, though, Casas has proven himself to be a huge piece of the Sox’ present and future, which begs the question: Would the 23-year-old Casas entertain a contract extension?

After a rough April, the Red Sox first baseman has turned himself into one of the best hitters in baseball. Entering Monday’s series opener against the Rays, Casas was batting .297/.386/.543 with a .929 OPS since May. His overall slash line through 122 games of .265/.367/.495 with 22 homers and a team-leading .862 OPS for qualified players should surely put him in discussion for American League Rookie of the Year honors.

“Yes, it’s something that I would entertain,” Casas said before Monday’s game at Tropicana Field.

Arizona Diamondbacks rookie Corbin Carroll signed an eight-year, $111 million extension during spring training this season after just 115 plate appearances in 2022, continuing a recent trend — spearheaded by the Atlanta Braves — of locking up young stars. Carroll hasn’t made Arizona regret the decision, batting .282/.362/.523 with 24 homers and an .885 OPS through 132 games while also playing exceptionally well in the outfield.

Carroll’s overall tool package is heavier than Casas’s, giving him more value. But when it comes to offense, among all rookie players with at least 450 plate appearances, Casas’s .862 OPS ranked second to Carroll, who is the same age.

“I think in my short time that I’ve been in the org[anization], everybody’s treated me really well and with open arms,” Casas said. “They have always provided me with all types of resources to be successful, which is all I can ask for. I’m not a a super-high-maintenance person. I don’t need a lot. I just need the fundamentals and necessities and I’m happy.

“I’m really happy with the people in the organization. So, yeah, of course, I’d love to spend my whole career here in Boston.”

Casas has struggled defensively this year, but his age suggests that he could still improve.

The Red Sox and Casas haven’t had any discussions on a potential extension, but Casas, as he said, would invite the conversation. The club stuck with Casas, allowing him to figure it out at the big league level and believing he could make the necessary adjustments, as did Casas, and now it’s paying off.

“He’s a good player, man,” manager Alex Cora said. “And not only offensively, he’s getting better defensively. That’s something we need. He’s been picking throws better than earlier in the season. Moving better to his left. Better decisions over there.

“Offensively, now he’s hitting the ball all over the place. He’s driving the ball to left, left-center. He’s going to get his hits that way, and he doesn’t get away from his plan. At the end of the day, what he wants is to do damage in the zone or he’s going to take his walks.”

Tweaked hamstring sidelines Verdugo

Alex Verdugo was out of the lineup Monday with a tweaked hamstring that occured during Sunday’s series finale against the Royals.

The right fielder will also miss Tuesday’s contest against the Rays, but there is a possibility he could play Wednesday. However, that timeline for a return might be too ambitious, considering the turf surface at Tropicana Field and that the Sox have Thursday off. Friday’s series opener against the Orioles at Fenway Park is more likely in play for Verdugo to be back in the lineup.

Waiver claim brings in Gillaspie from Orioles

The Red Sox claimed righthander Logan Gillaspie off waivers from the Orioles and optioned him to Triple A. To make room for the reliever on the 40-man roster, outfielder Jarren Duran (toe) was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

Gillaspie, 26, has pitched in 11 games for the Orioles this season, yielding six runs in nine innings.

