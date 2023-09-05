Central Mass. under heat advisory amid soaring temps

A heat advisory is in effect in Central Massachusetts through Thursday with sweltering temperatures expected to top 95 degrees this week, according to the National Weather Service.
“Hot and humid weather is expected through Thursday and perhaps even into Friday,” the weather service said in a morning forecast advisory Tuesday. “Heat index values look to exceed 95F several days this week and a Heat Advisory is in effect across the Connecticut River Valley through Thursday.”
It will remain humid over the weekend, forecasters said, with cooler “and less humid weather” expected next week.
“Hot and humid weather is in store for the region today, Wednesday and Thursday away from the immediate coast,” the weather service tweeted Tuesday at 5:16 a.m. “Heat Indices will reach well into the 90s each afternoon and peak on Thursday in the middle to upper 90s in many locations.”
Advertisement
[Heat & Humidity through Thursday] Hot and humid weather is in store for the region today, Wednesday and Thursday away from the immediate coast. Heat Indices will reach well into the 90s each afternoon and peak on Thursday in the middle to upper 90s in many locations. pic.twitter.com/JRRNTDl5nS— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) September 5, 2023
The extreme heat comes the same week as Massachusetts schoolchildren return to classrooms, many of which lack air conditioning and can subject youths to loss of learning, compromised sleep, and even heat stroke, according to pediatricians.
Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.