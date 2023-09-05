Central Mass. under heat advisory amid soaring temps

A heat advisory is in effect in Central Massachusetts through Thursday with sweltering temperatures expected to top 95 degrees this week, according to the National Weather Service.

“Hot and humid weather is expected through Thursday and perhaps even into Friday,” the weather service said in a morning forecast advisory Tuesday. “Heat index values look to exceed 95F several days this week and a Heat Advisory is in effect across the Connecticut River Valley through Thursday.”

It will remain humid over the weekend, forecasters said, with cooler “and less humid weather” expected next week.