Waterfront art and live jams from dozens of local artists

Among those featured will be Roze Malone, who makes intricate, tightly wire-wrapped sea glass jewelry; woodturner Gary Kaplan, who crafts one-of-a-kind homewares; and Nantucket basket-weaver Sean MacDonald, according to festival organizer and Boston native Jen Matson. Additionally, performers will include female-fronted alternative rock band blindspot , folk singer Molly Pinto Madigan , and folk and new country artist Katie Dobbins .

For its 20th annual celebration, the Boston Arts Festival will bring together a diverse, curated mix of painters, photographers, glassblowers, potters, and jewelry makers to share their wares with the city. The event will showcase 50 local artists and 10 musical acts at Christopher Columbus Waterfront Park on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Matson also recommended stopping by to see Morse code jewelry by designer Liz Stewart. “There’s also a hidden message because all [of the pieces] mean something,” explained Matson. Stewart’s pieces feature metal beads representing the dashes and dots of Morse code; Matson said she owns a bracelet from the line that translates as: “don’t panic.”

As in previous years, the Boston Arts Festival’s showcase is juried, meaning each art piece must be handmade by the artist selling the work.

Matson, a photographer who has sold at fine arts markets for two decades, said the festival offers a unique opportunity to engage with authentic art pieces and the artists behind them — for free. “I want people to come meet these artists and touch the art and be at the live performances, where it’s not as expensive as a day at the MFA,” she said. “I hope people from all neighborhoods come.”

While juried work must be original, some artists will also offer reproductions of their paintings for sale. “You can get a handmade note card for $4,” said Matson.

BOSTON ARTS FESTIVAL

Sept. 9 and 10. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Christopher Columbus Waterfront Park, 100 Atlantic Ave., Boston. thebostonartsfestival.com

Kajsa Kedefors can be reached at kajsa.kedefors@globe.com.