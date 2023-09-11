See photos and video of flash flooding near Leominster and Fitchburg

Flash flood warnings and watches are in many locations in Massachusetts on Monday evening.
Areas around Leominster and Fitchburg were hit especially hard with portions of Route 2 under water.
See photos and video below
Do NOT get on Rt2 in or around Leominster/Fitchburg right now! Stay off the roads, everything is flooding and there are...Posted by Heather Johnson on Monday, September 11, 2023
PSA!! Avoid rt 2 near leominster/ fitchburg at rt12. Its flooded. Eastbound isnt getting by at all. Not sure how much longer westbound will be able to get by! Cars off the road half submerged. Its a mess.Posted by Lisa Liebfried on Monday, September 11, 2023
Recent images capture the flash flooding in Leominster, Massachusetts.— Daily Content (@DailyContent0) September 11, 2023
Source: @spinzo#Massflooding #Flooding #Leominster #Massachusetts #colomboweather pic.twitter.com/l7mxpo3RLV
FLOOD WARNING: AVOID ROUTE 2 - EXIT 99Posted by Sam Squailia, Fitchburg City Councilor-at-Large on Monday, September 11, 2023
Worcester and Middlesex counties on flash flood alert tonight due to expected heavy rainfall.— World Natural Disaster News (@WorldNaturalDN) September 11, 2023
Stay safe🙏
Video Credit: cbpfilms
Video footage capturing the heavy rain in Leominster.#flooding #Massachusetts #heavyrain #StaySafe https://t.co/B8KVbc6XWw pic.twitter.com/xGZDlffe4I