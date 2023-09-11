scorecardresearch Skip to main content

See photos and video of flash flooding near Leominster and Fitchburg

By Kenneth Singletary Globe Staff,Updated September 11, 2023, 29 minutes ago

Flash flood warnings and watches are in many locations in Massachusetts on Monday evening.

Areas around Leominster and Fitchburg were hit especially hard with portions of Route 2 under water.

See photos and video below

