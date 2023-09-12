Nashua River reaching dangerously high levels as weather forecast shows more more rain on the way

It’s the latest in a string of damage caused by record-breaking rainfall that has damaged crops , burst dams , boosted mosquitos , and wiped out roadways around the state. Data reviewed by the Globe shows that this summer is the rainiest on record, according to NOAA data going back to 1895.

The fire department also responded to calls about flooded basements and buildings.

CONCORD, N.H. — Authorities in Nashua are eyeing the Nashua River, with more rainfall pushing it toward a dangerous level. The city is expecting another inch of rain tomorrow after rescue teams worked through Monday night helping those stranded in their cars.

Advertisement

Between June and August, New Hampshire received a statewide average of 21.11 inches of rain, nearly 2 inches more than the second rainiest summer on record when the state received 19.22 inches of rain in 2006. The year 2008 was in third place for the rain record, when the state received 19.19 inches.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

The state received much more rain than usual this summer, 9.39 inches above the average rainfall of 11.72 inches.

And it was a stark contrast to last summer, when much of the state was battling drought-like conditions that posed their own set of challenges. Over the same three month period last year, the state received only 10.63 inches of rain, just over half the amount that’s fallen so far this year.

“Tomorrow is going to be another big day,” said Stephen Baron, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.

He said Nashua could receive up to another inch of rain, as the ground is already saturated from heavy rainfall Monday. If a thunderstorm forms, certain areas could receive even more rainfall. A gauge on the Nashua River in Massachusetts found the river is currently at 6 feet, but it is projected to keep rising.

Advertisement

A Tuesday midmorning forecast found the river is predicted to reach over 7 feet by 12 p.m. Wednesday, which is the action stage, when mitigation is required to prepare for significant hydrologic activity.

Baron said the current weather pattern is similar to what the state experienced over the summer, with slow moving low pressure systems passing through the north. Depending on what happens with Hurricane Lee, the rainy weather could pass by this weekend.

Baron said forecasters will have a better understanding of what path the hurricane will follow by sometime Wednesday.

Nashua received between 2 to 4 inches of rain yesterday.

“Our infrastructure was a bit overwhelmed because of the speed of the rain,” said Nashua Fire Chief Steve Buxton. He said there was a lot of localized flooding and people had to be rescued when they became stranded in the water. Smaller streams and brooks also began flooding people’s yards, and one of the city’s Federal Aviation Administration centers was hard hit, he said.

No one was forced to evacuate, and Buxton said he hasn’t received reports of any serious injuries from the flooding.

“We are monitoring the river,” Buxton said. He expects the river to rise without surpassing its banks.

The last time the river crested in recent history was 2014, when it reached 9.21 feet.

An advisory from the National Weather Service predicted minor lowland flooding along the river front of the Nashua River in East Pepperell, Mass., downstream through Hollis, N.H. It could impact low-lying businesses along Route 119 near the junction with Route 111.

Advertisement

Buxton said residents should make sure storm drains are clear of debris and remove debris from their yards that could block the drains.

“Rain is expected in the near future. Hopefully it comes in at a slower pace,” said Buxton.

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her @amanda_gokee.