Boy, 14, charged with murder in fatal shooting of woman in Lawrence

A Lawrence teenager has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman last week, officials said.

Jobe Santiago, 14, was arrested Wednesday and is scheduled to be arraigned in Lawrence District Court on Thursday, Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker’s office said.

Angie Aristy was found suffering from a gunshot wound when police responded to a 911 call for shots fired in the area of 300 Howard St. on the night of Sept. 6, officials said.