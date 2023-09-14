Boy, 14, charged with murder in fatal shooting of woman in Lawrence

A Lawrence teenager has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman last week, officials said.
Jobe Santiago, 14, was arrested Wednesday and is scheduled to be arraigned in Lawrence District Court on Thursday, Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker’s office said.
Angie Aristy was found suffering from a gunshot wound when police responded to a 911 call for shots fired in the area of 300 Howard St. on the night of Sept. 6, officials said.
Aristy was taken taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where she died a short time later, officials said.
It was not immediately clear if Santiago had an attorney.
Advertisement
A second juvenile, whose name was not released, was charged with assault with intent to rob in connection to the shooting, authorities said. The juvenile was set to be arraigned Thursday in Lawrence Juvenile Court.
Santiago was arrested by State Police and US Marshals, with assistance from the Lowell and Lawrence police departments, authorities said.
The shooting remains under investigation, authorities said.
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him @NickStoico.