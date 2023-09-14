Leominster mayor says damage to the city could be ‘$25 to $35 million’ from devastating rain storm

After having school cancelled two days in a row, students in the Leominster Public Schools returned to classes after a two-hour delay on Thursday morning.

The total damage so far, based on “quick calculations that I did on my own....we’re at $25 to $35 million,” Leominster Mayor Dean J. Mazzarella said at a press conference on Thursday.

After heavy rain soaked the city of Leominster earlier this week, the mayor said damage from Monday’s storm could be at least $25 million with destructive flooding that caused roads to collapse and crumble into massive sinkholes around the city.

Leominster received upwards of 10 inches of rain on Monday during the storm, officials said

Advertisement

Mazzarella also provided additional updates on the cleanup and recovery efforts.

“We’re in day four here,” Mazzarella said on a Facebook livestream Thursday. “There is no miracle potion to fix everything. What’s important is everyone is OK. That’s obviously the most important thing.”

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

City officials said Barrett Park and its hiking trails will remain closed to the public until further notice as construction work is underway to shore up the dam that’s there.

Mazzarella said over 100 homes were damaged by the flooding, and five houses sustained so much damage that they are uninhabitable. Some buildings downtown had as much as 6 to 8 feet of water in their basements that had to be pumped out, he said.

Mazzarella said trash receptacles will be brought to Doyle Field so residents can use them to dispose of any soggy boxes that they may have or other personal belongings that got wet.

Mazzarella went out and shot video footage of water rushing by where a bridge once stood on Exchange Street on Thursday.

“We don’t even know where the bridge is, to be honest with you,” Mazzarella said. “This happened the night of the storm.”

Advertisement

Without a bridge there, the people who live on that part of the street can’t access their homes.

Mazzarella said putting a temporary bridge was ruled out, so the plan is to build a temporary road behind the high school so the residents can access their homes.

“This is not a quick fix,” said Mazzarella.

City officials have partnered with the Community Foundation of North Central Massachusetts and the United Way of North Central Massachusetts to launch a Leominster Flood Relief Fund. Donations can be made by texting FLOODRELIEF to 50155 or by visiting uwncm.org/leominster-flood-relief. Checks can also be dropped off to the mayor’s office at 25 West St. in Leominster.

One of the homes hit hardest by the flooding was Andre Obin’s parents’ home, which is located on the corner of Pleasant and Colburn streets in Leominster. Their entire front yard was swallowed up by a massive sinkhole.

Obin said his parents have lived there since 1989 and have never experienced anything like this. He’s launched a GoFundMe campaign on their behalf to help them pay for the costs of staying in a hotel and replacing the medication they lost in the flood, among other things.

Obin said he spoke to his parents over the phone about a half an hour before the sinkhole swallowed their front yard.

“I could hear the panic in their voices,” he said.

Obin said his parents were concerned about the water that had accumulated in their backyard. It was turning into a pond. Little did they know, something even worse was about to happen in front of their home.

Advertisement

Obin said a next-door neighbor banged on their door and told them they had to get out. If they had waited any longer, they could have become victims of the sinkhole that formed in their front yard or the gaping canyon that opened up in the roadway in front of their house.

“They got out in the nick of time,” Obin said.













Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.