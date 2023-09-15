Hurricane Lee churns north, bringing strong winds and storm surges to coastal Mass., Cape Cod

While steadily weakening as it travels north in the Atlantic Ocean, Lee is expected to arrive late Friday, with peak storm surges coming Saturday morning. It will not make landfall in New England, but its eastern edge will brush the Cape and coastal Massachusetts, forecasters said.

Provincetown Municipal Airport will close Saturday and the Steamship Authority is warning some trips will be cancelled as the outer bands of Hurricane Lee reach New England Friday, bringing strong winds, powerful storm surge and dangerous rip currents.

A Sept. 15 satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Lee in the Atlantic Ocean.

“Lee is forecast to become post-tropical and begin weakening by Saturday, but it is still expected to be a large and dangerous storm when it reaches eastern New England and Atlantic Canada,” the National Hurricane Center wrote at 8 a.m. Friday.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Cape Cod, the Islands, and coastal Massachusetts. Winds are expected to gust up to 60 miles an hour on Saturday across the impacted areas, but no heavy rains are anticipated, the National Weather Service said.

“Hurricane Lee will make a close pass of southern New England tonight and tomorrow. Impacts will be greatest across the Cape and Islands, where wind gusts of 50-60 mph are possible Sat AM,” meteorologists posted on X Friday morning. “Rain will be mainly east of the I-495 corridor.”

Gov. Maura Healey will discuss the state’s response to the impending storm at a State House press conference scheduled for noon.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Thursday said officials were focusing their attention on flood-prone “neighborhoods like East Boston, Charlestown, the South End, and the North End.”

High tide, when the risk for flooding is greatest, in Boston Harbor is set for 12:21 p.m. Friday and 12:23 a.m. and 12:54 p.m. on Saturday, according to marineweather.net.

“Conditions are still anticipated to be similar to that of a nor’easter,” Wu said during a City Hall news briefing. “Currently the projections are that we expect to get 4 inches of rain across the city, with wind speeds of up to 30 miles per hour.”

According to the National Weather Service, there are three weather impacts of top concern:

Damaging wind: “Storm force winds should arrive early tonight and continue into Saturday near the coast, especially on Cape Cod and the Islands, where downed trees are possible. These winds combined with high seas will also be dangerous for mariners.”

Coastal Flooding: “Pockets of moderate flooding are likely on the bay side of Cape Cod and on the northern side of Nantucket, around high tide late Friday night and again early Saturday afternoon. Flooding could be as deep as 1 to 2 feet in these areas. Along the rest of the eastern Massachusetts coast, minor flooding is expected with flooding less than one foot deep. Large waves could bring debris onto coastal roads.”

High Surf: “Dangerous surf with large breaking waves will occur along the Massachusetts and Rhode Island coasts along with dangerous rip currents at ocean beaches.”

In Maine, a hurricane watch for coastal communities has been discontinued, but a tropical storm warning remains in effect and has been expanded to include inland areas and parts of eastern New Hampshire, according to the weather service office in Gray, Maine.

In Provincetown, officials have also made sand available for residents who need to install sandbags to protect their property, especially on the bay side where the storm surge is expected to be more intense.

“Due to Provincetown’s geography, and the predicted tides and wind direction for this weekend, Town staff do not believe there is a significant risk for coastal flooding in town at this time,” according to the town’s website. “However, the Town is encouraging everyone to prepare — especially those in low-lying areas and those along the coast.”

The steamship authority said it is closely monitoring weather conditions, which could lead to cancellations of scheduled trips to the Islands on Friday and Saturday. The authority is urging travellers to check its social media postings for updates.

“The worst of the winds are most likely to begin late Friday evening. Service on the Nantucket route may begin to be disrupted Friday night,” the authority posted on its website. “Cancellations are expected on both routes on Saturday, but the length of the service disruptions will depend on how quickly the storm moves through the area and the condition of the seas and our facilities after the winds die down.”

The US Coast Guard said mariners should stay off the waters.

“We want to make sure that the public is aware that our number-one priority is the safety of our responders, as well as life-saving search and rescue in the marine environment,” Captain Amy Florentino, commander of the Coast Guard Sector New England, said at a news conference Thursday.

Coastal communities have spent days preparing for the storm and are ready for its effects, officials said Thursday.

In Quincy, city workers were closing tide gates to reduce pressure on storm drains, and encouraging residents to take down outdoor flags and bring lawn furniture inside, Mayor Thomas Koch said.

In Marshfield, organizers pushed the town’s annual Lobster Fest back from Saturday to Sunday, in response to the coming storm.

Plymouth Town Manager Derek Brindisi said Thursday that “we’re not expecting this to be a major storm, more mild in manner. But we always prepare as if it’s going to be a major storm.”

South Shore residents were also getting ready for Lee.

George Simmons, who lives 18 feet from the seawall in Scituate, said he checked to make sure his portable generator was working. He also put storm shutters up to protect his windows.

“There’s 365 days in a year, so four or five days, it’s stormy and it’s kind of rough but a little bit exciting,” he said.

Utility companies said they are also closely watching the storm’s path.

Craig Hallstrom, president of electric operations for Eversource, said the utility has brought in more than 400 line crews and 200 tree crews to respond to storm damage.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.