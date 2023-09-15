Shannon O’Brien, the state’s top cannabis regulator, suspended from role a year into her appointment

O’Brien did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday. A spokesperson for the Cannabis Control Commission also did not immediately return a call.

O’Brien was suspended on Thursday, according to Andrew Napolitano, a Goldberg spokesperson. Napolitano declined to address why O’Brien was removed from her position as chair of the Cannabis Control Commission or for how long the suspension could last, saying he couldn’t comment further on a “personnel matter.” Goldberg, a Brookline Democrat, is responsible for choosing the marijuana agency’s leader.

State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg has suspended Shannon O’Brien as the state’s top cannabis regulator, removing the former treasurer and one-time gubernatorial nominee only a year after she tapped O’Brien for the position.

The development comes at an uneasy time for the commission. The body is trying to finalize a host of regulatory changes, including its oversight of host community agreements, and has seen drama surround the status of its longtime executive director and how long he might remain in his role.

O’Brien’s tenure began a year ago, when Goldberg turned to the former Democratic gubernatorial candidate to lead the commission.

But weeks after her appointment, the commission took the highly unusual step of “remanding” a license application — essentially putting it on hold amid investigation — from Greenfield Greenery, a proposed outdoor marijuana-growing operation in Greenfield. Until the previous December, Greenfield Greenery had counted O’Brien as its chief executive and 50 percent co-owner.

The commission eventually approved a final license for Greenfield Greenery this year, with O’Brien recusing herself from the vote, after the agency’s enforcement team filed a report that essentially cleared O’Brien of violating disclosure regulations in the episode. But it put staffers in the awkward position of investigating their own boss and clouded O’Brien’s early days as chair.

Then in July, O’Brien surprised her fellow commissioners when she announced that the commission’s executive director, Shawn Collins, was planning to leave the agency. She also described the commission as being “in crisis.”

O’Brien later apologized for “any confusion I created.” Collins, the only executive director the commission has ever had, told the State House News Service this month that he remains in his position while acknowledging that he doesn’t “know what the future holds for me.”

O’Brien, whose family includes several former state officials, is a trailblazer in Massachusetts politics. She was elected to the Legislature in 1986 and stayed until January 1995, first as a state representative and later as a state senator.

She was later elected state treasurer in 1998, becoming the first woman elected to statewide office on a “solo ticket.” Evelyn Murphy was previously elected lieutenant governor in 1987 on a joint ticket with Governor Michael Dukakis.

O’Brien served as treasurer until 2002, when she ran as the Democratic nominee for governor but lost to Mitt Romney.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

