Harvard kicks off 150th season of football vs. St. Thomas, and the Crimson are expecting good things

Harvard is coming off a bizarre 2022 campaign in which the Crimson won all their road games, but finished 1-4 at the Stadium. The 6-4 finish put the Crimson fourth in the Ivy, behind Yale, Penn, and Princeton. In the fourth losses, three were decided by single digits, capped by a 19-14 defeat to rival Yale.

Fast forward 150 years, and the Crimson will kick off the 2023 season Saturday at 1 p.m. on ESPN+ against the University of St. Thomas, a member of the Pioneer League from St. Paul, Minn.

In 1893, Harvard played two games in its inaugural football season, a 3-0 win and a 0-0 tie, both against McGill.

Historically, the Crimson have been historically good at Harvard Stadium (76-19 since 2001), and are 11-0 in their last 11 season openers at home. Picked fourth in the Ivy preseason poll, Harvard will play six home games for the first time since 2012.

Tim Murphy, the winningest coach in Ivy League history (192-87), is back for his 30th season.

Preseason All-American Thor Griffith, a 6-foot-2, 320-pound defensive lineman from Portsmouth, N.H., leads the list of returnees, and the anchor for a stout unit along with captain Nate Leskovec. Together, the pair have teamed up for 21 sacks and 153 tackles the past two seasons.

“I’m expecting us to go 10-0,” said Griffith, who is on the preseason watchlist for the Buck Buchanan Award, presented annually to the top defensive player in FCS.

“We’re looking good on offense and our defense is looking better than ever, so we’re expecting big things.”

On offense, the Crimson graduated quarterback Charlie Dean, as well as top wide receiver Kym Wimberly.

But two of the top three receivers return, wideout Ledger Hatch (18 catches, 397 yards, 3 TDs) and tight end Tyler Neville (26 catches, 302 yards, 4 TDs), a first-team all-Ivy selection. Up front, Jacob Rizy was an second team all-Ivy pick. But who will get the call behind center? Junior Charles Deprima was listed at the top of the depth chart Wednesday, ahead of classmate Conor Easthope and sophomore Jaden Craig. All three entered camp vying for the position.

St. Thomas (1-1), jumped to Division 1 in 2021 after spending years dominating Division 3. They were the first program to skip a division. The Tommies were shut out last week by South Dakota, 24-0, following a 36-26 win over Black Hills State (S.D.) in the opener.

“Our goal is to shut these guys out and keep them to less than 100 yards,” said Griffith. “We want to absolutely dominate these guys.”

Jackson Tolliver can be reached at jackson.tolliver@globe.com. Follow him @JaxToll.