Photos: Post-Tropical Cyclone Lee causes flooding, colorful sunset

By Shanna Kelly Globe Staff,Updated September 16, 2023, 26 minutes ago
The sun sets behind the city skyline in advance of Hurricane Lee, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in Boston.Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

As of Saturday morning, Lee has been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone. New England, however, has already started to see the effects, from strong winds to coastal flooding. The tide paired with the storm surge will likely cause additional flooding to normally dry areas near the coast as the rising water moves inland.

The storm also caused a vibrant New England sunset last night.

Take a look at some of the photos and videos of the storm’s impact on New England:

People walk as the wind and rain from what was formerly Hurricane Lee and is now a post-tropical cyclone affect the area on September 16, 2023 in Eastport, Maine. Joe Raedle/Getty
Steve Makdessi is buffeted by the wind from what was formerly Hurricane Lee and is now a post-tropical cyclone on September 16, 2023 in Eastport, Maine. Joe Raedle/Getty
Waves crash on Egg Rock off the coast of Acadia National Park during severe weather Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, near Bar Harbor, Maine. Robert F. Bukaty/Associated Press

Life threatening surf and rip currents are affecting the east coast, according to the National Weather Service.

Downed trees and power outages and predicted to impact the area, and Eversource, the region’s largest energy deliverer, has already started working on the damage.

A calm before the storm: Last night, a colorful sunset ranging from purple to red caught the region’s interest.

The sun sets behind the city skyline in advance of Hurricane Lee, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in Boston. Michael Dwyer/Associated Press
Visitors photograph the evening sky in advance of Hurricane Lee, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in Bar Harbor, Maine. Red skies at night usually portend fair weather but Saturday's weather is predicted to be stormy. Robert F. Bukaty/Associated Press
The sun sets Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in Cambridge, Mass., ahead of expected stormy weather as the region prepares for the anticipated arrival of Hurricane Lee. Steve LeBlanc/Associated Press

Shanna Kelly can be reached at shanna.kelly@globe.com.Follow her @shannakelly_19.

