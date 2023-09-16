Photos: Post-Tropical Cyclone Lee causes flooding, colorful sunset

As of Saturday morning, Lee has been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone. New England, however, has already started to see the effects, from strong winds to coastal flooding. The tide paired with the storm surge will likely cause additional flooding to normally dry areas near the coast as the rising water moves inland.
The storm also caused a vibrant New England sunset last night.
Take a look at some of the photos and videos of the storm’s impact on New England:
Life threatening surf and rip currents are affecting the east coast, according to the National Weather Service.
It's both thrilling and slightly nerve-wracking to witness the towering waves caused by Hurricane Lee this morning! Nauset beach, Orleans, Cape Cod. #HurricaneLee #capecod #massachusetts pic.twitter.com/tjO1RFhfFg— Darius Aniunas (@dariusaniunas) September 16, 2023
Downed trees and power outages and predicted to impact the area, and Eversource, the region’s largest energy deliverer, has already started working on the damage.
Advertisement
Our crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to repair tree damage caused by the tropical-force winds and heavy rain Hurricane Lee brought to the region like here on Woods Hole Rd in Falmouth. pic.twitter.com/i1lw9O7mPS— Eversource MA (@EversourceMA) September 16, 2023
A calm before the storm: Last night, a colorful sunset ranging from purple to red caught the region’s interest.
Hurricane Lee is providing an incredible sunset on Monhegan Island, Maine.#mewx #hurricanelee pic.twitter.com/1PrK6As54n— Benjamin Williamson (@photographmaine) September 15, 2023
Hurricane Lee Sunset. With #HurricaneLee spinning offshore, the sky put on an incredible show in Boston. @ericfisher @JimCantore @NWSBoston @FOPG @BostonParksDept @TheBostonCal #boston #sunset pic.twitter.com/slvLFAd5dl— JackDarylPhotography (@jackdaryl) September 15, 2023
Shanna Kelly can be reached at shanna.kelly@globe.com.Follow her @shannakelly_19.