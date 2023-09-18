Massachusetts to ban state agencies from purchasing single-use plastic bottles, Healey announces

The announcement came in her keynote address at the Clinton Global Initiative during New York’s Climate Week , a day after tens of thousands of people marched through Manhattan calling for world leaders to hasten the transition from the fossil fuels that are warming the planet.

Massachusetts state agencies will be banned from purchasing single-use plastic bottles, Governor Maura Healey announced Monday, a step her administration said was nation-leading and will target one of the leading threats to our oceans, climate, and environmental justice.

“In government, we have an obligation to stop contributing to this damage and chart a better path forward,” Healey said. “So we are proud to become the first state to adopt a procurement ban on single-use plastic bottles.”

Less than a year into office, Healey’s appearance in New York — at a high-profile event typically attended by national and global leaders in climate, philanthropy, and business — offered a big stage for her to outline the steps her administration already has taken on climate change, and to establish herself as a pathbreaker on the issue.

At the event, Healey also announced that she will direct state agencies to establish biodiversity conservation goals for 2030, 2040, and 2050, and to develop strategies to meet the targets. As climate change amplifies threats amid a period of global extinction that experts say has pushed one million species to the brink, Healey said the protections the state will adopt will exceed a global goal.

“Our seas and forests are the most fundamental climate resources we have; we are determined to protect them,” Healey said during her speech, noting that over 430 species in Massachusetts are listed as endangered.

The Healey administration plans to issue executive orders on Thursday that will formalize both steps — the ban on agencies purchasing single-use plastic bottles and the new biodiversity goals — according to a Healey spokeswoman. The finer points of what these steps will entail will be announced then.

The effort to ban plastic bottles has been a long-simmering frontier in the effort to combat climate change and waste. Concord was the the first municipality in the United States to ban the sale of single-use plastic bottles and while some other cities and towns in Massachusetts also have enacted such a ban, no states have. Rather, more than a dozen states have passed prohibitions on banning plastic bottles.

The threat from plastic bottles goes beyond pollution. Scientists and environmental advocates have increasingly warned that greenhouse gases produced during the manufacturing of plastic, as well as the gases emitted after plastic is thrown away, are exacerbating the climate crisis. In addition, plastic is produced from fossil fuels such as natural gas and feedstocks from crude oil refining.

During her address, Healey also outlined several steps her administration has taken on climate change since her term began in January. Those include establishing the nation’s first cabinet-level climate chief, launching the first state climate bank that focuses on affordable housing, and issuing regulations to remediate and prevent nitrogen pollution in the waters around Cape Cod and across the state. She also noted that Massachusetts will soon have the nation’s first utility-scale offshore wind farm in Vineyard Wind.

“In our coastal state, we know climate change is our biggest threat,” Healey said. “We also believe that taking action is our greatest opportunity — to secure a safe, prosperous, and sustainable future.”

Sabrina Shankman can be reached at sabrina.shankman@globe.com. Follow her @shankman.