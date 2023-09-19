Barnstable boat builder ordered held on rape, assault charges

Peter Eastman, 57, owner of Howard Boats in Barnstable, was arraigned on Sept. 11 on rape and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over, Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois’s office said in a statement.

A Cape Cod boat builder accused of rape was ordered held Tuesday during a dangerousness hearing at Barnstable District Court, according to the Cape & Islands district attorney’s office.

At the arraignment, Eastman was ordered held, pending Tuesday’s dangerousness hearing.

Eastman’s bail was also revoked in a separate case in which he is facing charges of assault using a dangerous weapon, violation of a restraining order, firearms charges, according to the statement.

He was ordered held without bail. He is due back in court on Sept. 25 for a status review.

No further information was released.

Cathy Ching can be reached at cathy.ching@globe.com. Follow her @bycathyching.