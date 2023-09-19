Fitchburg line resumes service after severe flash flooding in Leominster

Service resumed Tuesday with train 411 outbound from North Station at 10:30 a.m., a tweet from MBTA Commuter Rail said.

The city’s drainage system was “overwhelmed,” and the ground was washed out near Leominster Station after severe flash flooding on Sept. 11, a statement Tuesday from MBTA and Keolis Commuter Services, the operating partner for the commuter rail, said.

The Fitchburg line of the MBTA Commuter Rail system resumed regular service Tuesday after severe flash flooding in Leominster damaged the tracks last week, officials said.

Repairs included excavating, stabilizing and rebuilding the area, the statement said. They used 3,000 tons of stone to repair the track bed and 188 feet of concrete pipe to repair the drainage system, officials said in the statement.

More than nine inches of rain fell in the Leominster area during the storm on Sept. 11, causing widespread damage to homes, businesses and roadways.

Shuttles replaced the train from Wachusett to Shirley while repairs were completed, the statement said.

“Riders depend on our services and I couldn’t be more proud of the decisions made to ensure safety during the storm but also to restore service so quickly,” MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng said in the statement. “MBTA Railroad Operations, Keolis, and the crews worked tirelessly to rebuild the infrastructure caused by the severe flooding that affected so many.”

