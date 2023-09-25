Soggy start to the week, but rain expected to taper off

The rain should taper off this afternoon across northern Massachusetts, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service is calling for widespread rain on Monday morning that could be heavy at times in Connecticut and southeastern Massachusetts.

The season may have changed, but the rain keeps coming.

“Periods of rain will continue this morning with the focus shifting to south of the Massachusetts Turnpike, while dry weather develops north of the Mass Pike this afternoon,” forecasters wrote. “A few showers may linger into Tuesday morning along the immediate south coast, along with a cool, brisk feel.”

In the Boston area, Monday night should be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 50s, and northeast winds of 15 to 20 miles per hour, with gusts as strong as 30 miles per hour.

Tuesday should be mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny with highs in the lower 60s and northeast winds of 10 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts up to 25 miles per hour, forecasters said.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy, with lows in the upper 40s and northeast winds of 5 to 10 miles per hour; and Wednesday should be mostly sunny, with highs in the mid 60s, forecasters said.

“Building high pressure over Quebec will provide dry conditions with mild days and cool nights Wednesday and Thursday, then there is uncertainty how long the dry weather will persist, with a chance of showers Friday into Saturday,” forecasters wrote. “Dry, mild weather [is] likely to return Sunday.”

