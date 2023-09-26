Mysterious loud noise in Saugus came from waste facility, officials say

“The loud noise/explosion in East Saugus was caused by a Turbine malfunction at the WIN Waste plant on Rt 107,” wrote Local 1003 at 8:58 p.m. Monday, roughly 10 minutes after the noise subsided. “Police and Fire have responded and cleared. There were no injuries and there is NO danger to the public.”

The union for Saugus firefighters, Local 1003, said via Facebook that the noise came from the WIN Waste facility located on Route 107. While area residents were perhaps peeved, no one was physically hurt.

A jarring din described by firefighters as a “loud noise/explosion” emanated from a Saugus waste facility Monday night, lasting for about 20 minutes in what one lawmaker likened to “a fighter jet flying inches from my house,” officials said.

The union also posted a separate statement on the matter from the company.

“At approximately 8:30 p.m., the facility experienced an upset condition that necessitated the venting of steam, without the opportunity to route it through the silencers,” said WIN Waste. “The result was steam that was both visible and audible. We have taken the plant offline and the noise subsided as of approximately 8:50 p.m. We sincerely apologize for this disruption and will update you as more information becomes available.”

A company spokesperson didn’t immediately return a Globe email seeking comment Tuesday.

State Representative Jessica A. Gianno said via Facebook that the noise from the plant had startled her.

“Last night at approximately 8:30 I was startled by what sounded like a fighter jet flying inches from my house,” Gianno posted at 9:14 a.m. Tuesday. “As I rushed outside, my fear turned to anger when I realized the roar wasn’t a jet - it was what can only be described as a continuous eruption of the unknown coming from Win Waste Saugus.”

Gianno said the plant must go.

“Last night’s accident was the latest in a long list of examples demonstrating why this facility must be shut down,” she wrote. “I’m tired of the excuses. Thankfully no one was injured. If you believe that our communities deserve better, then let the members of the Joint Committee on [Environment and Natural Resources] know.”

She urged constituents to email their thoughts to JointCommittee.Environment@malegislature.gov.

The Saugus facility “provides environmentally safe and dependable disposal up to 1,500 tons per day of everyday household and business waste from 10 Massachusetts communities,” per the company website.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.