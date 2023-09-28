Treasurer re-evaluating R.I.’s relationship with Washington Trust bank after redlining allegations

Diossa held a State House news conference one day after Rhode Island US Attorney Zachary Cunha and US Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced that Washington Trust has agreed to pay $9 million to resolve allegations that the bank engaged in lending discrimination by redlining majority Black and Hispanic communities in Rhode Island for years. The settlement is subject to court approval.

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island General Treasurer James A. Diossa on Thursday said he will re-evaluate the state’s relationship with The Washington Trust Company in light of redlining allegations , noting that state government has $190 million deposited with the bank.

Advertisement

Washington Trust has denied the allegations, saying it entered into the agreement “solely to avoid the expense and distraction of potential ligation and to allow the bank to focus fully on serving the needs of its customers and communities.”

But Diossa said he found the allegations “disappointing” and “disheartening.”

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

“As the oldest community bank in the nation, Washington Trust must be held to a higher standard,” he said. “As a result, my office will evaluate our banking relationship and all the state’s business with Washington Trust and hold them accountable going forward to make sure they rectify the issues brought forward by the Department of Justice.”

Diossa did not explicitly threaten to pull the $190 million in state money from the bank.

But he said he planned to have “a very serious conversation” with Washington Trust chairman and chief executive officer Edward O. “Ned” Handy III later on Thursday, and he said he would press the bank to go beyond what it has agreed to in the settlement “to help out these communities that have been impacted.”

As a former mayor of Central Falls and as state treasurer, Diossa said he knows there is a lot that could be done to increase home ownership, create opportunities for businesses to open or expand, and to increase the level of financial literacy among residents.

Advertisement

As state treasurer, Diossa said it’s his duty to protect the state’s assets and to “encourage financial growth for all our residents.”

“When Rhode Island families in any ZIP code are denied access to fair lending opportunities, it becomes much harder for them to achieve financial success and build generational wealth — we need to be creating homeownership opportunities for all Rhode Islanders, not restricting them,” he said.

Diossa cited an Urban Institute study showing that while 70 percent of white Rhode Islanders own their own home, only 38 percent of Black Rhode Islanders, and 32 percent of Hispanic Rhode Islanders are homeowners.

He said he had an initial conversation with Handy on Wednesday, and the two were meeting at the State House late Thursday morning.

“We just want to make sure that outside of what they consented to that they are doing more in these communities, and we want to be working with them to make sure that it happens,” he said. “Whatever we agree to, we will make sure to inform all of you.”

Diossa said his message to the impacted communities is: “We are going to hold them accountable.”

“These types of behavior impact any growth in any community of color, and that’s why we have seen disproportionate home ownership rates, disproportionate wealth in these communities,” he said. “That is not something I am going to stand by.”

Advertisement

Washington Trust Executive Vice President Elizabeth B. Eckel, the bank’s chief marketing and corporate communications officer, said, “We greatly value our long-term relationship with the state of Rhode Island, and look forward to working collaboratively with General Treasurer James Diossa and his team. We appreciate General Treasurer Diossa’s important efforts in this area, and we plan to work together to provide the opportunity for home ownership for all people in all the communities we serve in our state.”

This story has been updated with a statement from Washington Trust Executive Vice President Elizabeth B. Eckel.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him @FitzProv.