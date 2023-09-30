Man arrested after he allegedly shoots, kills man, woman in Nashua, N.H.

Police arrested a 47-year-old man after he allegedly shot and killed two people in a Nashua, N.H. parking lot Friday night, according to the New Hampshire attorney general’s office.
Victor Rivera, of Nashua, was arrested Saturday morning for fatally shooting a man and a woman, “recklessly causing the deaths of the two victims under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life,” Attorney General John M. Formella’s office said in a statement.
At around 10:30 p.m., the Nashua Police Department responded to calls reporting gunshots at a parking lot on Maple Street, where officers found a man and a woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the statement.
Autopsies were scheduled to be done Saturday for both victims, the statement said.
Police are investigating the circumstances of the shooting, and the victims’ identities will not be released until their families are notified and autopsies are completed, Formella’s office said.
The scene on Maple Street was cleared Saturday morning, according to the statement.
Rivera is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Hillsborough County Superior Court – Southern District.
