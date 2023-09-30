Man arrested after he allegedly shoots, kills man, woman in Nashua, N.H.

Police arrested a 47-year-old man after he allegedly shot and killed two people in a Nashua, N.H. parking lot Friday night, according to the New Hampshire attorney general’s office.

Victor Rivera, of Nashua, was arrested Saturday morning for fatally shooting a man and a woman, “recklessly causing the deaths of the two victims under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life,” Attorney General John M. Formella’s office said in a statement.

At around 10:30 p.m., the Nashua Police Department responded to calls reporting gunshots at a parking lot on Maple Street, where officers found a man and a woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the statement.