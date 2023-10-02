Downtown Providence grocer Rory’s closes its doors, a year after opening

“This past year has been filled with love, support, and unforgettable moments, and we are so grateful for each and every one of you who made it possible,” wrote Eames on the health food store’s Instagram account . “Your loyalty and smiles have warmed our hearts and made this journey in Providence truly special.”

PROVIDENCE — When Rory’s Market + Kitchen opened in downtown a little over a year ago, it was met with much fanfare for being the first grocer to open in the neighborhood in decades. But on Monday, owner Rory Eames announced on social media that she would be permanently closing the store.

The exterior of one of Rory's Market and Kitchen's locations.

Advertisement

In a text to a Globe reporter, Eames said she had to “make the difficult decision” to close their Providence store for “personal reasons,” but did not provide any additional details.

“I loved being part of the Providence community and am so grateful for the opportunity and support,” she wrote in the text.

The Rory’s brand was founded on Cape Cod in Dennisport in 1978 by Eames’ mother, Darby Eames. In August 2021, Eames announced plans to open her Providence store on the ground floor of the newly developed $54 million Nightingale building at 113 Washington St.

The building is owned by Cornish Associates, and a spokesperson with the firm did not answer calls from the Globe on Monday seeking additional information.

The store recently pulled back on its hours and began closing on weekends. On Monday, the store’s windows were covered and the doors were locked.

The store’s two other locations are on Cape Cod, in Mashpee and Dennis Port.

This story has been updated with comments from Rory Eames.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.