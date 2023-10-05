Gene therapy firm with operations in Lexington cuts 20 percent of workforce

UniQure, the Dutch gene therapy maker with operations in Lexington, said Thursday it will cut about 20 percent of its workforce, or 114 jobs, as it joins the growing list of biotechs shedding workers in the industry downturn.

The firm also said it will stop investing in more than half of its research projects and let go of its chief scientific officer, Ricardo Dolmetsch, as it seeks to save about $180 million over the next three years. Rich Porter, chief business officer, will pick up many of Dolmetsch’s duties.

Most of the layoffs will be in Amsterdam, where UniQure’s research operations are located, but 35 will be in Lexington, according to Tom Malone, a company spokesperson.