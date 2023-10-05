State launches new respiratory illness dashboard to track COVID-19, flu, and RSV

“We’re heading into a year where COVID, flu, and RSV are likely to co-circulate,” Brown said. “Last season with the triple-demic, we started to see what our future might look like.”

The new dashboards focus on COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. The announcement follows a surge of those viruses last year that experts dubbed a “tripledemic ,” said state epidemiologist Catherine Brown during a Wednesday press conference

With another cold and flu season around the corner, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Thursday rolled out new viral respiratory illness trackers.

With its updated dashboards, the DPH is placing COVID, flu, and RSV data in one location. A centralized landing page shows snapshots of emergency department visits and hospital admissions for flu and COVID, ranked on a five-level scale ranging from minimal to high. Right now, each category is in the “low” designation, one slot above “minimal.”

The COVID reporting dashboard will also break down confirmed and probable cases, confirmed and probable deaths, and demographic characteristics of cases and deaths by city and town.

Individual reporting pages allow users to see data on wastewater surveillance for COVID; and reports of other common respiratory viruses such as RSV, rhinovirus and adenovirus. Each dashboard will be updated weekly on Thursdays at 5 p.m., Brown said.

A dashboard tracking immunizations is in the works and will be released soon, according to Brown.

“Last year was probably the beginning of establishing what a new pattern is going to look like in an environment that isn’t just flu and RSV anymore,” Brown said.

Viewing trends from multiple sources will help the DPH and city boards of health identify disease patterns as they unfold, she said. It will also further DPH efforts to equalize access to vaccinations, Brown said.

Through programs like the vaccine equity initiative, Massachusetts began to address the disproportionate impact of COVID on people of color. This effort is a “continued priority” for the DPH, Brown said.

“This has been so important because we’ve certainly seen disparities when it comes to the impact of COVID on individuals of color,” she said. “This is one of the things we focused on with data evaluation during COVID, but it shouldn’t just be COVID.”

When asked whether last season’s tripledemic indicated what the future will look like, Brown said it’s too early to tell.

“There’s a saying that ‘if you’ve seen one flu season, you’ve seen one flu season,’ which is to say the patterns are different year after year,” Brown said. “We’re ready to monitor the patterns as they happen.”





Vivi Smilgius can be reached at vivi.smilgius@globe.com. Follow her @viviraye.