At 4th trial, woman convicted in connection with 2010 strangulation death of wife in Granby home

Two prior trials had ended in mistrials after juries deadlocked on a verdict, and Rintala’s 2016 first-degree murder conviction at her third trial was later overturned on appeal, prosecutors said.

The jury rendered its verdict in the case against Cara Rintala, now 57, who was found guilty of strangling her spouse, Annamarie Cochrane Rintala, 37, in late March of 2010, according to a statement from District Attorney David E. Sullivan’s office.

A Hampshire Superior Court jury on Thursday convicted a woman of voluntary manslaughter in the 2010 strangulation death of her wife in their Granby home, the fourth trial she had faced in the long-running legal saga, authorities said.

Rintala was taken into custody following Thursday’s verdict and faces a maximum prison term of 20 years when she’s sentenced Oct. 19, Sullivan’s office said. Had her prior first-degree murder conviction stood, she would have faced a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

“Today’s verdict is the culmination of a long and winding journey toward justice for Annamarie Cochrane and her family,” said First Assistant Hampshire District Attorney Steven E. Gagne, who prosecuted Rintala, in the statement. “We are thankful to the jury for the time and care they devoted toward their task.”

Gagne’s words were echoed in the statement by Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Suhl, who like Gagne also prosecuted all four cases against Rintala.

“The jury’s verdict today confirms that Annamarie’s life was tragically taken by her wife in an act of intimate partner violence; a public safety issue that continues to permeate our community 13 years after Annamarie’s death,” Suhl said. “Our office remains steadfast in a commitment to supporting and protecting abuse survivors and holding offenders accountable.”

Rintala’s lawyer, Rosemary Scapicchio, said Friday morning that she was headed into court but would call the Globe later in the day to offer comment.

“The official cause of death was manual strangulation,” said a September court filing in the case known as a joint pretrial memorandum. “Cara Rintala denies all allegations and exercises her constitutional right to a trial by jury.”

In an August ruling denying the defense’s dismissal motion, Judge Francis E. Flannery wrote that Cara Rintala around 7 p.m. on the evening of March 29, 2010 had asked a neighbor to call 911, and that when police arrived, they found Cara in the basement of the home holding Annamarie in her lap and sobbing.

“The victim’s body was covered in pinkish-white paint,” the ruling said.

Cara Rintala told police she and the couple’s daughter had left home that day around 3 p.m. to do some shopping while Annamarie took a nap, and that she found her wife lying face down in the basement upon her return, Flannery wrote.

A pathologist called to testify for prosecutors at a prior trial said it was “unlikely” that Annamarie had died before 1 p.m. that day, while defense experts said Annamarie could have died as late as 4:30 p.m., the ruling said.

“The defendant’s afternoon errands on the day of the murder included a trip to McDonald’s, where surveillance footage revealed she had disposed of several items in a trash bin,” Flannery wrote. “Among these was a grey rag with a red-brown stain, from which analysts were able to obtain a partial, but degraded DNA profile. They obtained identification markers for only two alleles, though both were consistent with the victim’s DNA.”

The Rintalas had a rocky relationship, the Globe reported in 2012. They moved in together in 2004 and married in Provincetown in August 2007. Shortly before they were married, they adopted a baby girl.

A year later Annamarie told Granby police that Cara had struck her with a spatula and a closed fist. When Cara was arrested, she said that Annamarie had hit her. In the two years preceding Annamarie’s death, each had taken out two restraining orders against the other, and both had filed for divorce.

Flannery had referenced the marital tension in his August ruling.

“They had separated for a period and the victim had moved out, before reconciling and moving back in with the defendant in November 2009,” Flannery wrote. “In addition the defendant and victim kept their financial assets separate,” and Annamarie had at one point “obtained an approximately $20,000 line of credit in the defendant’s name without the defendant’s knowledge.”

Co-workers saw bruises on Annamarie over the years, said Gagne in 2012, but she would always attribute them to bumping into things, and the women would recant their allegations of abuse against each other.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

