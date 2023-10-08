Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton reopens Sunday after power outage

“We are back up and running,” Chiaravalloti said in an email.

The hospital lifted its “code black” — meaning it had been diverting ambulances to other facilities — at about 7:30 a.m., according to Deborah Chiaravalloti, a spokesperson for Steward Health Care.

Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton fully reopened Sunday morning, about a day after a power outage in some parts of the building forced officials to evacuate some patients and direct ambulances to other hospitals in the area.

On Saturday, flooding due to a plumbing issue damaged electrical circuits in the hospital’s basement, and knocked out power to the facility’s operating room, ICU, and labor and delivery unit, officials have said.

The same outage also knocked out connections between those areas and the hospital’s emergency generator, which remained functional, officials have said.

Brockton’s Emergency Management Agency, its firefighters, and public works crews spent Saturday at the facility, and city officials, hospital leaders, and the state Department of Public Health participated in teleconferences throughout Saturday as workers made repairs.

Stephan Hooke, the director of the Brockton Emergency Management Agency, said on Saturday local officials wanted to get the hospital reopened as quickly as possible.

The city’s other hospital — Brockton Hospital — has been closed since a devastating electrical fire in February and is not expected to reopen until next year.

The closure of Brockton Hospital has resulted in long delays for many patients to receive care.

























