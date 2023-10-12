In their Eras era: Swifties kick off expected blockbuster weekend at AMC Boston Common

A day after Taylor Swift hit the red carpet in Los Angeles for the premiere of her Eras Tour concert movie, Swifties showed up Thursday night at AMC Boston Common rocking their best merch.

They wore DIY Swift-themed apparel and rocked Swift-themed Croc Jibbitz to a sold-out early-access premiere of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” which was initially scheduled to release Friday, but instead screened a day early due to demand, Swift wrote on Instagram. By Friday, it’ll be showing in 90 countries.

Tim Holcomb, 21, from Mission Hill couldn’t miss the premiere — he’s been a Swiftie for “a long, long, long time.” More than 10 years, he said.

“My mom was watching ‘Good Morning America’ and [they] said Taylor Swift added more shows. Then she called me. And then next thing I know I’m buying a ticket. I’m here tomorrow night too,” said Holcomb, who attended two of Swift’s concerts at Gillette Stadium in May.

He brought friendship bracelets and a pack of glow bracelets to exchange with other movie-goers.

The release of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” film is expected to make Swift a rock star at the box office. The movie is already on pace to rake in more than $100 million — another handsome sum for the string of blockbuster stadium shows that has already outgrossed the economies of many small countries.

The movie could exceed $150 million in ticket sales by the end of the weekend, according to industry projections. The film has already taken in the bulk of that lofty amount in advance sales.

Jessie Karol, 18, a freshman in the Questrom School of Business at Boston University attended the movie with her friends. “I’ll do anything for Taylor,” she half-joked. “Stand in the rain...,” she said, referring to the May 20 Gillette show, which she attended.

Jordana Bove was walking by the theater, sporting her Eras Tour T-shirt — one of the more than dozen pieces of Swift apparel she owned. She’s been wearing Swift merch all week in anticipation and has tickets to see the film for three days in a row.

When she heard Swift was releasing the movie a day early, she said, “I thought about [buying a ticket], but then that’s like four times.” AMC will see her tomorrow. And the next day. And the next day.

