H+L Market brings clam shack vibes to the Seaport; Rebelle’s bagels fill a hole in the Kendall Square dining scene

Openings : Fresh, local seafood is coming to the Seaport: H+ L Market is a hybrid fish-clam shack, new from Alcove ’s Tom Schlesinger-Guidelli (10 Fan Pier Blvd.), opening shortly. Stop in for warm and cold lobster rolls, fried clam bellies (no strips), and to-go wines and provisions. General Manager James Merker comes from New York City fish emporium Russ & Daughters and Brooklyn deli destination Mile End . Schlesinger-Guidelli’s full-size Hook + Line restaurant will open within the next couple of weeks, too. Think clam-shack-meets-wood-fired-grill.

Coming soon: Elsewhere in Seaport news, Porter Square favorite Yume Ga Arukara will arrive in the neighborhood in early November (70 Pier 4 Blvd.). Visit for udon — strappy, thick Japanese wheat-flour noodles — served hot or cold.

Milena Pagán brings her Providence bagel shop, Rebelle, to Kendall Square (249 Third St.) this winter. Pagán studied chemical engineering at MIT, so this is a homecoming of sorts. Enjoy hand-rolled, blistery bagels with unusual cream cheeses: Mexican street corn and beet, smoky harissa, roasted poblano pepper — plus sweets like pop-tarts, alongside an espresso bar. Bagels, spreads, and lox are certified kosher. Pagán was a 2023 Best Chef: Northeast James Beard semifinalist for her Puerto Rican café, Little Sister, also based in Providence.

Reunions: Last we heard from L’Espalier’s Frank McClelland, his Beverly restaurant-market, Frank, faced an uncertain future and at least temporary closure. Now, one thing is clear: You’ll find him on Cape Cod on Saturday, Nov. 18, for a L’Espalier reunion at the Wequassett Resort in Harwich (173 Head of the Bay Road). McClelland and legendary L’Espalier maître d’ Louis Risoli will stage a throwback dinner with Wequassett’s chef, Jared Bacheller, a former L’Espalier pastry chef. Ashley Abodeely, a former chef de cuisine, will also be there. Dinner starts at 6 p.m. The original Back Bay L’Espalier closed in 2018.

