Local neo-Nazi group demonstrates outside Governor Maura Healey’s home

The Arlington Police Department said through a spokesperson on Saturday night, “We were made aware that a protest took place. No support was requested. No arrests were made.”

The protesters, who wore masks and were identified as members of the New England-based NSC-131, chanted, “New England is ours, the rest must go,” according to WBZ-TV, which first reported on the incident.

A local neo-Nazi group protested outside Governor Maura Healey’s Arlington home on Saturday night, chanting anti-immigrant slogans, according to authorities.

The spokesperson referred requests for more information to Healey’s office, which declined to comment Sunday.

NSC-131 describes itself as a “pro-white, street-oriented fraternity dedicated to raising AUTHENTIC resistance to the enemies of our people in the New England area.”

In recent months, members of the group protested in Quincy and Woburn outside of hotels and welcome centers that have provided shelter for immigrants, drawing rebukes from local officials.

They have also targeted drag story hours and other community events, distributing Nazi literature, chanting slurs, and sparring with counterprotesters.

