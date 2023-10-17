Winthrop police sergeant was justified in fatally shooting man during 2021 racist rampage, DA says

Hayden ruled that Bettano was justified in using deadly force against Allen, who was armed with two legally owned handguns when he shot and killed Ramona Cooper and then David L. Green after randomly encountering them on June 26, 2021.

Winthrop Police Sergeant Nicholas Bettano acted heroically when he shot and killed Nathan R. Allen in 2021 on a town street, ending a racism-fueled rampage that took the lives of a retired Massachusetts State Police trooper and a US Air Force veteran, both of whom were Black, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden said in a report released Tuesday.

Moments later, Bettano opened fire as Allen moved toward him with a pistol in one hand, ignoring orders to drop the gun, Hayden said.

“Sgt. Bettano issued several commands for Mr. Allen to drop his weapon, but Mr. Allen refused. Fearing for his life, as well as the lives of civilian witnesses on scene, Sgt. Bettano fired several rounds at Mr. Allen causing Mr. Allen’s death,” Hayden wrote in a 15-page report outlining the deadly force investigation his office conducted. “Under the circumstances, Sgt. Bettano fired his weapon in a lawful and proper exercise of self-defense and defense of others as he tried to stop Mr. Allen’s armed assault.”

Hayden lauded Bettano’s actions.

“Indeed, Sergeant Bettano’s heroic actions that day likely saved the lives of other civilians in the immediate area of the killings,” he wrote in the report.

During the 15-minute incident, Allen chose to not attack several white people, but shot the 60-year-old Cooper and the 68-year-old Green the moment he saw them, according to investigators.

Compounding the town’s shock over a spree of violence on a quiet summer day was the man who caused it — Allen, a married 28-year-old Winthrop resident with a graduate degree in physical therapy who had never been charged with a crime.

But after the murders, police discovered five notebooks with handwritten notes filled with Nazi swastikas and racist rhetoric and similar thoughts expressed in his social media postings, the report said.

“Mr. Allen’s journals contained hand-drawn swastikas and writings about anarchy and white supremacy...[that] suggest a motive for the targeted and racist attacks,” Hayden wrote.

Hayden’s predecessor, Rachael Rollins, described the shooting as “hate-fueled murders” and released some information about Allen’s writings in July 2021.

Two nights before the killings in a volume entitled “The Allen Diaries,” Allen called racism natural. He expressed violent hatred of Black people in additional writings often using a slur and referring to white people as “apex predators” who are “waking up,” the Globe reported.

“Racism is healthy and natural,’ Allen wrote. “And holding it in is bad for you.”

Hayden’s report does not say whether drugs or alcohol were detected in Allen’s system during the autopsy nor does it disclose whether he had been diagnosed with a mental illness or other medical issues.

During a search of his apartment, police found a copy of the Koran, three books by Unabomber Theodore Kaczynski, “The Turner Diaries,” and books supporting toxic masculinity, as well as books on treatment of anxiety, neurotic behavior. They also found a copy of “The Prince,” by Niccolò Machiavelli, and works by Friedrich Nietzsche and Plato.

Hayden’s approval of Bettano’s response was the final legal review of his actions that day.

But Bettano, who has remained on the force, has already been honored by town officials and was awarded the George L. Hanna Award For Bravery in 2022, the highest honor for law enforcement in Massachusetts.

According to Hayden, Allen, who grew up in Wareham, was first licensed to own firearms in 2011. At the time of the rampage, he legally owned a .22 caliber Ruger pistol, 9 mm Smith & Wesson pistol and a .45 caliber Smith & Wesson pistol. He was armed with the 9mm and .45 caliber pistols in Winthrop that day, Hayden said.

Allen shot and killed the two victims with the 9mm pistol, then discarded it.

Police recovered the .45 caliber pistol a few feet away from Allen after he was shot.

The clip had been improperly loaded, and the gun could not fire when Allen was confronted by police, Hayden concluded. However, once properly loaded, the gun was operable, according to prosecutors.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe. Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her @itsivyscott.