Biden nominates Joshua Levy as permanent US Attorney for Massachusetts

His nomination comes as part of a new round of nominees for federal district court judges, US attorneys and US marshals across the country, according to a White House statement.

Levy has served in his current position since May 19, succeeding Rachael Rollins, who resigned earlier that month after two federal investigations determined she had abused the power of her office.

President Biden plans to nominate Acting US Attorney for Massachusetts Joshua S. Levy to serve in the position permanently, the White House announced Wednesday.

Levy is one of two US Attorneys nominations announced by the White House.

Judge Johnny C. Gogo, currently a judge in the California Superior Court, will be nominated as the US Attorney for the Districts of Guam and Northern Mariana Islands, the statement said.

The nominations now go to the US senate, first for a hearing before the judiciary committee and then to the full body for a confirmation vote.

Levy has a long and seasoned legal career, spanning more than 30 years as a federal prosecutor and a white-collar defense attorney.

From January 2022, Levy served as the first assistant US attorney for Massachusetts under Rollins.

He previously worked as a partner at the law firm Ropes & Gray from 2004 to 2021, also working as an associate there from 1993 to 1997.

At the firm, Levy handled white-collar criminal matters and complex civil litigation, according to a profile on the US attorney’s website.

Before his current role at the US attorney’s office, Levy worked at the office from 1997 to 2004 as assistant US attorney, where he prosecuted “a wide range of white-collar crimes,” the office said in Levy’s profile.

In his early career, Levy served as a law clerk for Judge Harold H. Greene on the US District Court for the District of Columbia.

In 2022, Levy was inducted into the American College of Trial Lawyers for his courtroom advocacy, the US attorney’s office said. For his criminal defense work, he was also named one of the Lawyers of the Year by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly in 2017, the office said.

He received his law degree from Georgetown University Law Center in 1992 and a bachelors of arts degree from Brown University in 1987.





Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.