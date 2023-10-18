Six Jewish protesters arrested at pro-Palestine sit-in at Sen. Warren’s office in Boston

The rally was organized by a local coalition of progressive Jewish groups to mourn Israeli and Palestinian victims of the war between Israel and Hamas and to call out Warren who said in a recent post on X that Israel must “minimize civilian harm” in its response to Hamas.

Those arrested had entered the John Fitzgerald Kennedy Federal Building, next to Boston City Hall, and refused to leave while a couple hundred demonstrators gathered outside singing Jewish songs and sharing personal stories of grief and mourning. Some carried signs saying “Ceasefire now” and “Jews against genocide.”

At least six Jewish protesters were arrested at a pro-Palestine demonstration that descended on Senator Elizabeth Warren's Boston office on Wednesday "to push for de-escalation and a ceasefire" of the war between Israel and Hamas.

Six Jewish protesters seeking “to prevent impending genocide in Gaza” had staged a sit-in at Warren’s office .

It is the third similar protest at one of Warren’s offices in the least week. A demonstration was held at Warren’s Springfield office on Tuesday and at her Boston office last Friday.

Seven people were arrested at the demonstration on Friday.

Mira Revesz, a member of IfNotNow from Marlborough, who was arrested at Warren’s office last week was back to join protesters on Wednesday.

“The past four days have proven beyond question that Israel is not minimizing civilian harm,” Revesz said in a statement. “I’m returning to Senator Warren’s office today because she can do more and she must do more.”

“As Jews, we are appalled by the violence unleashed on Israelis and Palestinians in the past 10 days,” Revesz continued. “We are also disgusted by craven attempts by American and Israeli politicians to pit Israeli and Palestinian lives against each other; the choice is not between Israeli lives or Palestinian ones but between an ever-escalating cycle of violence or peace.”

“So many of us are out here calling for peace. We refuse to let our grief be used to justify a second Nakba.”

Elliott Snow, another member of IfNotNow, also attended Wednesday’s demonstration.

“I met Senator Warren once and she told me to keep fighting for what I believe in,” Snow said in a statement. “I’m here because I’m fighting for safety and justice for Palestinians, Israelis, Jews, and all people – and I’m calling on her to join me.”













