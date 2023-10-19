How the pandemic spawned ‘Mr. Monk’s Last Case’

“Suits” was originally on the USA Network, which was famous for its lighter dramas, which also included “Royal Pains,” “Psych,” and “Monk.” The re-upping of USA oldies continues this winter with a movie spun out of the “Monk” series, which left TV in 2009 after eight seasons. Called “Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie,” and written by series creator Andy Breckman, it will premiere on Dec. 8 on Peacock.

“Suits” has continued to take over Netflix, breaking viewership records to the point where series creator Aaron Korsh is now developing a “Suits”-related follow-up series of some kind. That’s momentum you don’t waste.

Advertisement

Interest in revisiting the show grew during the pandemic, after members of the “Monk” cast reunited to do a short called “Mr. Monk Shelters in Place.” It featured Monk the germ-phobic crime-solver social-distancing by standing 6 feet away ... from his computer during a Zoom reunion with his friends.

Naturally, star Tony Shalhoub — who won three Emmys for his work as Monk — is returning for the movie, along with series regulars Ted Levine, Melora Hardin, Traylor Howard, Jason Gray-Stanford, and Hector Elizondo. New faces will include James Purefoy as Monk’s new billionaire foe and Caitlin McGee, who plays Monk’s late wife’s daughter, Molly. By the way, all eight seasons of the original “Monk” are available to stream on Peacock and on Amazon.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him @MatthewGilbert.