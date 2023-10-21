Reading police investigate three car thefts, nine vehicle break-ins overnight Saturday

Police in Reading are urging residents to lock up their cars after responding to reports of three stolen vehicles and nine break-ins on Saturday morning.

An empty car was found idling on Main Street with its lights on shortly after 5:30 a.m. Investigators determined the car had been stolen in Melrose and the owner was contacted, police said in a statement.

A second vehicle was reported stolen in the area of Spring Street at around 8:20 a.m. A third car was reported stolen from Prospect Street at 8:14 a.m., the statement said.