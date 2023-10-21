Reading police investigate three car thefts, nine vehicle break-ins overnight Saturday

Police in Reading are urging residents to lock up their cars after responding to reports of three stolen vehicles and nine break-ins on Saturday morning.
An empty car was found idling on Main Street with its lights on shortly after 5:30 a.m. Investigators determined the car had been stolen in Melrose and the owner was contacted, police said in a statement.
A second vehicle was reported stolen in the area of Spring Street at around 8:20 a.m. A third car was reported stolen from Prospect Street at 8:14 a.m., the statement said.
While investigating the thefts, police received nine calls from residents reporting that their vehicles had been broken into in the areas of Locust Street, Middlesex Avenue, Condor Road and Copeland Road, according to police.
In some cases, items were missing. “In almost all cases, victims’ vehicles were unlocked,” police said.
“I would like to remind community members to ensure that their cars are properly locked and that all valuable items have been removed from the car before exiting the car, regardless of what time it is,” Police Chief David Clark said in the statement. “We are continuing to investigate several incidents of motor vehicle break-ins and thefts and ask that our community members stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity they may see.”
Anyone who has video surveillance or information regarding the stolen vehicles or the break-ins are asked to call police at 781-944-1212.
