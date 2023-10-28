Philadelphia Union hang on to push Revolution to brink of elimination

The game turned in the 15th minute, when Revolution goalkeeper Jacob Jackson — making just his third career start — fouled Union forward Julián Carranza in the box (the call was eventually made after a video review). Philadelphia attacking midfielder Dániel Gazdag converted the ensuing penalty kick to give the home side a 1-0 lead.

Playing at Subaru Park, the visiting Revolution started the game well. Arlington native Noel Buck’s rebound off a Mark-Anthony Kaye shot in the ninth minute hit the crossbar, and New England came close to an opening goal on multiple occasions.

The Revolution lost, 3-1, to the Philadelphia Union in the opening game of their best-of-three MLS Cup playoffs first round series on Saturday. New England must now win consecutive games to avoid elimination.

Advertisement

The Revolution were simultaneously dealt a serious blow when playmaker Carles Gil left the game immediately following the Union goal with a right leg injury. His departure deprived New England of its captain and most dynamic player, forcing a change in interim head coach Clint Peay’s lineup and tactics.

Philadelphia took full advantage of the situation, creating two more first half goals to take a commanding 3-0 halftime lead.

Though the Revolution fought back to a degree in the second half — forward Gustavo Bou got New England on the scoresheet with a well-worked 68th minute goal — it was far from enough to overturn the large deficit.

The Revolution will return to Gillette Stadium for the second game on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. If necessary, the decisive third game would be played back in Philadelphia on Sunday, Nov 12 at 3 p.m.

Here are a few takeaways:

▪ All eyes will be on Gil’s possible recovery, given his central role in everything the Revolution do while in possession of the ball. Peay said after the game that Gil “took a knock, and it was enough to limit him so that he had to come off,” adding that the team’s medical staff will reevaluate the situation in the coming days.

Advertisement

▪ The Revolution will have 10 days to regroup before the second game is played in front of home fans in Foxborough. The strange nature of the league’s playoff scheduling (with such a long gap between the first and second games) was initially seen as a possible challenge for New England. It could end up being an advantage, giving Gil more time to rest up and potentially get back on the field.

▪ Jackson, given his clumsy challenge that led to the penalty, will undoubtedly receive his share of criticism for the performance. He was less at fault for the other goals, which were the result of poor marking, and managed to keep the Union from adding anything in the second half. Peay noted that “everyone’s in contention, goalkeepers as well,” when asked if Jackson would start the second game.

▪ Playing without Gil showed the Revolution just how hard it can be to pass the ball out of the back. The lack of the Spanaird’s calming and creative presence in midfield led to multiple turnovers in New England’s own half. His status for the second game will likely be a decisive factor.

▪ Given both the playoff stage and the fact that it was a New England-Philadelphia matchup, the game was played with an escalated level of physicality. Gil was on the receiving end early, culminating with his exit because of injury. At multiple points in the match, the game ground to a halt with shoving matches coming after fouls. Five yellow cards were handed out, four of which went to Revolution players. Peay acknowledged that the Union got the better of it.

Advertisement

“ First and foremost they were very physical,” he explained. “They disrupted us a lot, especially in transition moments.”

▪ Playing in what could be one of his last games with the Revolution (as his contract is up after the season), Bou flashed the game-changing ability that — had the scoreline been closer — could have been a difference for New England. His goal, created by dribbling through Philadelphia defenders Jack Elliott and Nathan Harriel before emphatically firing the ball past Union goalkeeper Andre Blake, was the Revolution’s standout highlight of the night.

Hayden Bird can be reached at hayden.bird@globe.com.