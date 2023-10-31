Putting their John Hancock on the city skyline

There’s a new name on the Back Bay skyline this week: John Hancock.
The life insurer, a division of Toronto-based Manulife Financial, on Tuesday completed installation of its signature sign — which long hung over center field in Fenway Park — at the top of its headquarters office building in the Back Bay. It’s one of a wave of new corporate signs to go up on Boston office buildings in recent years. And it’s a quite literal sign, said Hancock president Brooks Tingle, of the company’s commitment to its hometown.
“It’s a visible commitment to the community that we’re here,” Tingle said. “This is an affirmation that Boston is critical to us and we’re here to stay.”
The sign — 20 feet high and 60 feet wide — was installed over the weekend and early this week just below the famous weather beacon atop the “old” John Hancock Tower at 200 Berkeley Street. It had been in storage after coming down from its perch over Fenway’s center field scoreboard at the end of the 2022 baseball season. Now, it will light up on the Back Bay skyline for all the city to see.
