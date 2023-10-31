Putting their John Hancock on the city skyline

The life insurer, a division of Toronto-based Manulife Financial, on Tuesday completed installation of its signature sign — which long hung over center field in Fenway Park — at the top of its headquarters office building in the Back Bay. It’s one of a wave of new corporate signs to go up on Boston office buildings in recent years. And it’s a quite literal sign, said Hancock president Brooks Tingle, of the company’s commitment to its hometown.

There’s a new name on the Back Bay skyline this week: John Hancock.

“It’s a visible commitment to the community that we’re here,” Tingle said. “This is an affirmation that Boston is critical to us and we’re here to stay.”

The sign — 20 feet high and 60 feet wide — was installed over the weekend and early this week just below the famous weather beacon atop the “old” John Hancock Tower at 200 Berkeley Street. It had been in storage after coming down from its perch over Fenway’s center field scoreboard at the end of the 2022 baseball season. Now, it will light up on the Back Bay skyline for all the city to see.

A crew member walks a support beam connecting the sign to the roof. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Billy Brown hands equipment up to another crew member working on the sign. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Don Corson steps on the “O” of "John" while working on the sign. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Don Corson works on the sign. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

John Coyne repels off the roof of the tower. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The John Hancock sign atop the company's headquarters office building in the Back Bay. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

