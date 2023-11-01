Bob Knight, Indiana’s combustible coaching giant, dies at age 83

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Bob Knight, the brilliant and combustible coach who won three NCAA titles at Indiana and for years was the scowling face of college basketball has died. He was 83.

Knight's family made the announcement on social media on Wednesday night, saying he was surrounded by family members at his home in Bloomington, Indiana.

Knight was among the winningest coaches in the sport, finishing his career with 902 victories in 42 seasons at Army, Indiana and Texas Tech. He also coached the U.S. Olympic team to a gold medal in 1984.