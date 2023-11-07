Mass. lawmakers propose $250 million for strained shelter system, push Healey to create overflow site for homeless families

Healey told reporters Monday that the state expects the state’s shelter system to hit her administration’s self-imposed limit of 7,500 families in the “next day or so,” after which state officials will prioritize some homeless families over others for housing and move those not approved for shelter to a waitlist, where they’d idle for an unknown period of time.

House Democrats tied the restrictions to $250 million in new funding that would go toward managing the surge of homeless and migrant families that officials say have pushed the state’s shelter system to the brink.

Massachusetts House leaders on Tuesday unveiled a $2.7 billion spending proposal that would delay Governor Maura Healey’s plan to limit the number of families in the state’s emergency shelter system if state officials don’t quickly stand up an overflow site to house those who land on a newly created waitlist for shelter.

There were 7,439 families in the system as of Monday, according to the most recent data available.

The $250 million the House proposed matches what Healey first requested nearly two months ago. But it comes with several caveats. House leaders, for example, specified that $50 million must go toward creating a state-funded overflow site for those who land on the waitlist, offering a potential answer to long-running questions of what happens to those initially denied shelter.

The House bill would also require that any overflow sites must open within 30 days. Should the state not do so, the 7,500-family limit would be “revoked” until the sites are stood up, according to the bill.

Healey said last week that she also is considering limiting how long homeless families can remain in Massachusetts emergency shelters, a move that would be similar to new caps New York City put on homeless families there earlier this year.

But House leaders want tighter controls on that plan, too. New regulations Healey filed last week would allow state officials, with 30 days notice, to limit a family’s length of stay in the system; the House wants at least 60 days notice on any such change.

The proposal marks legislative leaders’ most forceful foray into the crisis that’s consumed the state shelter system and spurred calls from Healey and others for more federal help from the Biden administration and Congress.

The Massachusetts House is expected to vote on the spending proposal on Wednesday, after which it would move to the state Senate.

For decades, homeless families have been guaranteed a roof over their heads under a 1980s-era law in Massachusetts, the only state in the country with a so-called right-to-shelter requirement. But the current statute makes the mandate “subject to appropriation” — in other words, the state is required to follow it only as long as it has enough funding.

Healey framed her decision to limit the system to 7,500 families as a difficult but necessary step to ease the burden on a new system that is running out of space, personnel, and money. Her plans survived a legal challenge last week, when a judge rejected a request from Lawyers for Civil Rights, a Boston-based advocacy group, to temporarily block her administration from capping the number of families allowed into shelters.

At the current pace, state officials estimate that nearly 13,500 families could be in the shelter system by the end of June, a volume that would balloon the cost of the program to $1.1 billion this year. And, Healey administration officials said, if the state does not set a limit on how many families could enter the system — and it receives no other funding — the state would exhaust its current shelter budget by Jan. 13.

The newly proposed House funding was included in a wide-ranging spending bill that’s also designed to close the books on the fiscal year that ended June 30.

Lawmakers are expected to move quickly to pass it. They’re scheduled to end formal sessions for the year on Nov. 15, meaning the state Senate could vote on its own version by next week.

