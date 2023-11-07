Republican Peter J. Durant declares victory in special election for senate seat in Central Massachusetts

He declared victory Tuesday night in a special election for a state senate seat representing parts of Worcester and Hampshire counties, according to a post he made on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Republican State Rep. Peter J. Durant of Spencer will be moving to a new legislative chamber on Beacon Hill.

“To all those across the Worcester & Hampshire District, I want to thank you for your trust and support in today’s special election,” he said in the post. “I look forward to representing your values and interests on Beacon Hill.”

Advertisement

Durant did not post exact results.

But according to Masslive.com, unofficial tallies showed Durant taking 11,985 votes, compared to Democratic Rep. Jon Zlotnik of Worcster, who received 9,813 votes.

His apparent win flipped the seat from Democrat to Republican in the sprawling district that includes the city of Gardner, parts of Worcester, and several smaller towns in Worcester County, along with the town of Ware in Hampshire County.

The seat became vacant when former Democratic Senator Anne M. Gobi was chosen by Governor Maura Healey to serve as director of rural affairs.

The win will boost the total number of Republicans to 4 in the 40-member senate.

The state Republican Party congratulated Durant on X.

“Congratulations Rep. Durant!,” the Massachusetts GOP wrote on X, the app formerly known as Twitter, “It’s good to be winning again.”

Amy Carnevale, the Massachusetts GOP chair also congratulated him on X.

“The @massgop was proud to help amplify your message to voters in the Worcester Hampshire District We can’t wait to see what you will do in the State Senate,” she said in a post Tuesday night.





Advertisement









Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com. Follow her @maeve_lawler.