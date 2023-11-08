Third suspect arrested for 2021 Hyde Park murder

Boston police made their third arrest Wednesday afternoon in connection with a murder in 2021 in Hyde Park, according to a press release from Boston police.
At about 3:05 p.m., police arrested Emmanuel Casseus, 33, of Hyde Park on a warrant for murder and carrying a firearm without a license, police said.
He is due to be arraigned Thursday in Suffolk Superior Court.
He is the third suspect arrested for the shooting death of Trevon De Michael Sands of Hyde Park, who was 20 at the time of his murder.
In June, 2022, police arrested Pierre Valbrun, 20, of Roxbury, and Jonathan Thebaud, 32, of Brockton, on charges of murder and an accessory after the fact.
Advertisement
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston police homicide detectives at (617) 343-4470.
For anonymous tips, community members may call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1(800)494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).
Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.