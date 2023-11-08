Active case of tuberculosis confirmed at UMass Boston; officials working to reduce health risks

“Approximately 39 people on campus have been identified as potentially having close contact with the person with active TB,” Pomales said in the statement. “Those people have been contacted and informed about steps they can take to protect themselves. Appropriate testing and guidance is occurring.”

In a message addressed to the campus community, Robert Pomales, the executive director of UMass Boston’s University Health Services, said the individual on campus who was diagnosed was receiving treatment and “may have been infected with TB many years before developing [the] active TB infection.”

An active case of tuberculosis has been confirmed at the University of Massachusetts Boston, officials said Monday.

Pomales did not specify how the individual is connected to UMass, and said the university is working closely with Boston Public Health Commission to minimize any health risks.

“Although TB is a serious disease caused by a germ that is spread through the air,” Pomales said, “it is important to note that the general UMass Boston community is not at increased risk for getting a TB infection as a result of this case.”

A spokesperson for the university said no other cases have been reported.

Tuberculosis bacteria spread through the air when a person with the disease coughs, speaks, or sings, but not everyone infected with TB bacteria becomes sick, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People with a latent TB infection have no symptoms and cannot spread TB bacteria to others, the CDC website states.

TB is not spread by shaking hands, sharing food or drinks, touching bed linens or toilet seats, sharing toothbrushes, or kissing, the statement said.

“TB is not easily passed from person to person,” the statement released by Pomales said. “It takes repeated and prolonged exposure in an indoor space to become infected. Common symptoms of active TB include ongoing cough, fevers, chills, night sweats, and weight loss.”

UMass Boston’s University Health Services routinely screens for risk factors for TB and tests incoming students who are considered at risk for both active and latent TB based on American College Health Association and CDC guidelines, the statement said.

Members of the UMass Boston community who have questions or concerns or would like to speak with a healthcare provider can call University Health Services at 617-287- 5660.





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.