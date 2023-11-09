Missing Providence girl, 5, found dead in Roger Williams Park pond

PROVIDENCE — A five-year-old girl who went missing from her home in South Providence late Wednesday night was found dead four hours later in a pond at Roger Williams Park.

Providence Police Major David Lapatin said that the family discovered the girl was missing from their home on Babcock Street, near the park, and tried looking for her on their own. When they couldn’t find her, the family called the police.

Providence police, state police, and Cranston officers searched for the girl in the area all night, using K-9s and drones, Lapatin said.