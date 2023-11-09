Suffolk DA’s office investigating graffiti found on BU Hillel building

The words “Free Palestine” were written in permanent marker on a window of the BU Hillel building on Bay State Road, according to an article from BU Today , a university publication.

Suffolk County prosecutors and Boston University police are jointly investigating graffiti targeting BU Hillel , a Jewish organization located on campus, officials confirmed Thursday.

The words were written on top of a sign displayed on the inside of the window reading “We Stand with Israel,” the article said.

BU police received reports of the incident from BU Hillel staff shortly before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, the article said.

A spokesman for Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden said an investigation is underway.

“This defacement was a targeted act and we will work closely with Boston University police to identify, arrest, and prosecute the person responsible, James Borghesani, said in a statement to the Globe. “Our message is clear: hate crimes in any form are intolerable and anyone charged with committing them will pay the consequences.”





Colin Riley, the university’s spokesperson, confirmed the information in the BU Today article.

“The University is taking it seriously, as Kenneth Freeman, BU president ad interim, and BUPD Chief Rob Lowe say in the article,” Riley said. “BUPD and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office are investigating it.”

