An American dream

Afterward, he told them they are now part of “We the People of the United States.”

In a packed Great Hall at Faneuil Hall, Magistrate Judge Paul Levenson swore in 350 people and then led them through the Pledge of Allegiance.

They come from all over the world. Some have fled horrors and have had to change their names, but they all have the same dream: To be a US citizen.

“So you should get used to saying that. ... Feels good, doesn’t it?”

Gyudede Johnson-Dourdan, of Liberia, celebrated her citizenship with her granddaughter during a naturalization ceremony at Harvard Business School.

This was the second swearing in of the week; the other was for 150 people at Harvard Business School, where the new citizens got American flag sugar cookies, hot apple cider, and a videotaped welcome from President Biden.

These new citizens are feisty. Many resent the misconception that some immigrants come to the United States looking for a handout.

Moustafa Algamal of Egypt said at Faneuil Hall that notion is false. “I think the most hardworking people in this country are actually immigrants, and they’re coming here to make the life of everyone better.”

Nestled in the Cradle of Liberty, his son, Faris Algamal, 1 1/2, slept peacefully in his mother’s arms.

Algamal, a researcher at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital, also has dreams.

Faris Algamal, 1, slept in his mother's arms as his father, Moustafa Algamal, participated in a naturalization ceremony at Faneuil Hall.

“I’m a scientist,” he said. “I’m already trying to improve the health care in this country by providing treatments for Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.”

Michelle Zhangxu of China said as a new US citizen, she wants to work for social justice.

“In China, even if you want to do it, there’s no platform for you to do it,” she said. “My goal here? Maybe I will practice law.”,

Dania Hallak of Syria sought asylum here in September 2016. She said she suffers from PTSD after witnessing several bombings, including a devastating one at Aleppo University. She’s an Amherst College student and already trying to make the United States a better country.

“I’ve been doing research on education inequality in Boston,” she said, “specifically in the Boston public school system, which I have lived in and experienced.”

A woman waved during a naturalization ceremony at Faneuil Hall for 350 new citizens. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

She also has encountered racism in the United States.

“I’ve also grown to understand the way that it views me negatively,” she said, “and I’m working on trying to prove myself to this country, that I deserve to be here.”

Elena Eaton was born in Siberia and grew up watching American movies.

“My favorite was ‘Legally Blonde,’” she said. “I wanted to get my master’s here, and it was my dad’s present.”

She graduated from Clark University and now is a OBGYN supervisor at a local medical facility.

“I think I contribute already to this country,” she said. “We are delivering kids, so we are welcoming new citizens. I can do whatever America requests me to. I’ve always dreamed to live in America, and now I can do it forever.”

Children stood in front as Magistrate Judge Paul Levenson swore in 350 people and then led them through the Pledge of Allegiance during a naturalization ceremony at Faneuil Hall. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Gyudede Johnson-Dourdan of Liberia celebrated her US citizenship with her granddaughter. She is a dental assistant at Boston University. The same day, she also registered to vote. This made her joyous.

“I want to vote,” she said. “I am ready to vote so Trump cannot be president.”

Johnson Ebe of Nigeria posed behind the podium at Harvard Business School. He’s a network engineer who works in IT.

”I’m going to contribute to make this a better place, grow the economy, and ensure that democracy grows in this country,” he said. “I feel happy. And I’m ready to contribute to the United States.”

Layane Lachmi, 2, watched her dad, Okba Lachmi, who is from Algeria, become a US citizen. He is an electrician and has worked here for eight years.

“I try to be honest, try to work hard, and help people as much as I can,“ he said.

He gazed up at his daughter in the balcony.

“She changed my life,” he said. “My wish is that she can be a teacher or something like this. Or maybe a doctor.”

People left a naturalization ceremony at Faneuil Hall. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Hanane El Kabda of Morocco became a US citizen as her son Yissir waved the American flag.

“My dream is a good future for him,” she said. “I will remember this day for all of my life. I actually hope to be a good member in the community and help the community any way I can.”

Army Private First Class Pedro Pagano came here from Brazil. With a permanent green card, he was allowed to join the Army.

“I’m willing to give my everything to America,” he said. “That means my life too.

“I want to raise my kids here. I see my future here.”